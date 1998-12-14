Trending

Minneapolis MDU Signs with DirecTv

By

Minneapolis -- Wireless cable operator Omnivision Inc. said
last week it signed deals with DirecTv Inc. and U.S. Satellite Broadcasting to offer
direct-broadcast satellite and local wireless cable programming to apartment complexes in
suburban Minneapolis.

Omnivision has already started offering the combined
services at Gatewood Estates in Bloomington, Minn., and has plans to install the
technology at 21 additional multiple-dwelling unit properties in the area.

Omnivision is the Minneapolis-based division of CS Wireless
Inc., which is based in Plano, Texas.

Last week, DirecTv also said CS Wireless has agreed to
market DirecTv service to single-family homes in the Cleveland area.