Minneapolis MDU Signs with DirecTv

Minneapolis -- Wireless cable operator Omnivision Inc. said

last week it signed deals with DirecTv Inc. and U.S. Satellite Broadcasting to offer

direct-broadcast satellite and local wireless cable programming to apartment complexes in

suburban Minneapolis.

Omnivision has already started offering the combined

services at Gatewood Estates in Bloomington, Minn., and has plans to install the

technology at 21 additional multiple-dwelling unit properties in the area.

Omnivision is the Minneapolis-based division of CS Wireless

Inc., which is based in Plano, Texas.

Last week, DirecTv also said CS Wireless has agreed to

market DirecTv service to single-family homes in the Cleveland area.