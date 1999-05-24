Minn. Ops Lament Net Bills Demise

Minnesota franchising authorities dodged a bullet when

state lawmakers adjourned last week without acting on a bill that would have prohibited

local regulation of Internet services.The legislature's failure to act on Senate File

1647 was a setback for cable operators, which saw the bill as a way of limiting

government's ability to regulate Internet services offered over cable.

Local franchisers, meanwhile, characterized the measure as

an exaggerated reaction to attempts to unbundle cable's high-speed broadband pipe.

The bill, which was introduced by Democratic Sen. Steve

Kelley, passed out of the Senate before being tabled by the House Regulated Industries

Subcommittee.

"But I think there's a good chance it will

resurface [next session]," Minnesota Cable Telecommunications Association executive

director Mike Martin said.

Martin added that cities have been engaging in

"classic nose-under-the-tent" behavior when it comes to Internet services.

"We find that cities continue to try to worm their way

into Internet regulation," he said. "They want to set service standards, or they

want statistical reports on Internet activity. We give them the right to collect franchise

fees on our Internet services, but that doesn't satisfy them."

Not surprisingly, local regulators opposed S.F. 1647.

Coralie Wilson, executive director of the North Suburban

Cable Commission, a consortium of 10 communities north of Minneapolis, said that as

originally written, the bill would have barred local franchising authorities from handling

consumer complaints about cable's Internet offerings, even though the service would

be delivered over the same infrastructure.

"Our concerns were that the bill would have affected

our ability to enforce customer-service or institutional-network requirements contained in

our franchises," Wilson said.

Moreover, Wilson added, the bill's definition of

Internet services was so broad that it could have been applied to cable's digital

signal, thereby limiting a city's oversight authority.

If the bill does resurface next year, working in the

franchisers' favor will be the fact that most of the state's telecommunications

industry -- including AT&T Corp., MCI WorldCom and Internet-service providers -- have

come out against the measure, Wilson said.

Meanwhile, Martin said, cable's position on a second

"revolutionary" proposal by Kelley, which was also put off until next year, was

less clear.

S.F. 2133 called for eliminating all state laws governing

cable and telephone operators. Regulation of cable would then shift from municipalities to

the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

The PUC would be responsible for establishing rules and

regulations covering universal service; deployment of infrastructure serving voice, video

and data; fair competition; quality of service; promoting customer choice; consumer

protection; and voluntary resolution of disputes between carriers.

However, local franchises would be eliminated in the

process -- along with the franchise fees cities depend on and support for PEG-access

(public, educational and government) channels and I-nets, Wilson said.

Martin said cable operators expected the second measure to

be the subject of considerable political horse-trading during the next session, which

raised concerns about how the final bill will look.

"On the surface, it looks like it eliminates a lot of

bothersome regulation for cable," Martin said. "But we also know there's

going to be a lot of give and take. Our concern is that we don't end up with both

state and local regulation. Just because [local regulators] oppose it, that doesn't

mean it's good for us."