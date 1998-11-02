MIH to Build Chinese DTH System

Hong Kong -- China's TV regulators have chosen South

African-based pay TV operator MIH Holdings Ltd. to help the country build a national

direct-to-home system in the face of competing tenders from other satellite-TV companies,

Chinese government sources said.

MIH was one of nine foreign companies invited in July to

provide business plans for building a national DTH system to bring state-run China Central

Television's (CCTV) eight channels to rural areas where it cannot currently be seen

-- about 45 million households.

Loral Space and Communications Ltd., Hughes Electronics

Corp., General Instrument Corp. and News Corp.'s NDS technology subsidiary were among

other companies in the running, according to sources.

Although no official announcement has been made, sources

said MIH's victory was based on a plan to offer substantial discounts on the $100

million capital cost of setting up the system. In exchange, China will allow MIH to take a

small percentage of revenues.

None of the companies involved was available to comment on

the result of the tender process.

It remains unclear if the system will be expanded to

include more of China's estimated 280 million TV households after it begins

operations, probably in 2000. And there were conflicting reports about how many channels

the DTH platform will carry, if any, in addition to the CCTV slate.

Channels produced by China's 15 provincial TV stations

-- some of which produce as many as four -- would likely take up any additional capacity.

Foreign channels are prohibited from broadcasting on a 24-hour-per-day basis to facilities

other than government buildings, high-end hotels and housing compounds for foreigners.

China's TV regulator, the State Administration of

Radio, Film and Television, is also tendering a satellite to carry the DTH system, but a

decision on which company will build the bird has not yet been reached.