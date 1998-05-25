Mideasts Orbit Moving From Rome

London -- Middle East digital satellite company Orbit

Satellite Television and Radio will move its headquarters from Tor Sapienza outside of

Rome to a new location in the Middle East -- probably Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The surprise move comes as Italian tax authorities, known

as "fiscal police," are investigating the company's value-added-tax claims,

as well as the work permits and tax positions of employees working at the facility,

Orbit's president and CEO, Alexander Zilo, said.

The Orbit staff has been told that the company's

Arabic-language production operations will be switched to Cairo, Egypt; Beirut, Lebanon;

and other Middle East production centers, with an overall expansion in original output.

While detailed reasons have not been given for the move, Orbit's management expects

Middle East studios to offer significantly lower production costs and greater availability

of on-screen talent.

Operations, sales and marketing staff will relocate to the

Middle East, almost certainly Dubai, although Orbit's subscription management and

call center will continue to operate from Cyprus. The Rome facility, at least for the time

being, will continue to be used as a technical facility.

While the changes at Orbit are being carried out, the Arab

pay TV industry is again filled with speculation that Zilo will leave the company. Zilo

said the speculation is "groundless." However, he now has to work with a new

deputy, Ghassan Itani, placed into the position by Orbit's owners, Saudi Arabian

Prince Khalid Abdullah and his family.

Despite these uncertainties, Orbit last week announced

record audience figures for its programming. Orbit said it now has 180,000 "viewing

points" -- the company's term for residential subscribers, hotel rooms and

wireless distribution. This month marks Orbit's fourth anniversary, and Zilo says the

platform is still "the fastest-growing new entertainment service in the Middle

East."

However, 180,000 "viewing points" is still less

than the 300,000 subscribers initially promised by the end of year three.