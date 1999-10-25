Mid-Sized Classic Latest IPO Candidate

Classic Communications Inc., the Austin, Texas-based MSO,

is the latest cable operator to throw its hat in the public-offering ring, filing for a

stock sale to raise about $201 million.

Classic wants the cash to reduce debt and finance its $130

million acquisition of Star Cable Associates. Star Cable has 57,000 subscribers in

Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.

The prospectus did not reveal how many shares or what

percentage of its total equity the company plans to sell to the public.

Chief executive officer J. Merritt Belisle declined to

comment on the IPO, citing that Classic is in its "quiet period."

Classic would be the third IPO in the cable industry this

year after nearly a 10-year drought. Insight Communications Co. Inc. went public in March,

while Charter Communications Inc. is expected to go public next month. Before Insight's

$517 million offering, the last IPO in the cable industry was Cox Communications Inc., a

spin-off of Cox Enterprises Inc., in 1995. But for pure cable plays, the last true cable

IPO was Cablevision Systems Inc. in 1986.

Classic has about 360,000 subscribers -- which will

increase to 416,000 customers after the Star Cable deal is closed -- and is made up

primarily of rural and secondary-market systems in such states as Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma,

Louisiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado and New Mexico.

In June, the company sold a 64.4-percent interest to Brera

Capital Partners LP, a New York City private equity investment fund, for about $100

million.

The investment positioned Classic as a rural market

aggregator for Brera, which is a relative newcomer to the cable industry. Classic was

expected to begin accumulating other non-metropolitan cable systems, as did TCA Cable TV

Inc., another small-market cable company that was acquired by Cox Communications in June.

But Classic is different from the other cable IPOs in that

its plant is in dire need of upgrades.

According to the prospectus, roughly 72 percent of

Classic's subscribers are on 27 percent of its headends, and the MSO plans to further

consolidate.

However, its subscribers-per-mile ratio is low at 20.8, and

the bulk of its systems -- 249 -- have a 30-to-39-channel capacity, which is quite low

compared with other operations of similar size. Classic also averages about 680 customers

per headend, compared to other operators of its size with between 5,000 and 10,000

subscribers per headend.

"The question is, 'Could they go public at that size?'

" asked one MSO executive who asked not to be named. "They have a significant

number of headends, low subscriber density, low channel capacity and they haven't invested

in infrastructure. The issue is, 'Could a company like that go public?' "

But Classic isn't just sitting around and letting its plant

rust out. Plans are to roll out digital offerings in the majority of its systems and to

upgrade most systems to between 550 megahertz and 750 megahertz capacity.

According to the prospectus, Classic plans to spend about

$126 million to upgrade its plant and another $22 million for addressable converters for a

digital-service offering.

The company currently uses AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services' Headend In The Sky to provide digital service to 10 systems passing

83,000 homes. As of June 30, the company had 3,300 digital customers.

The Classic offering also begs the question of who will be

next to try and tap the public markets. Speculation in the industry has been that Mediacom

LLC, a Middletown, N.Y.-based MSO with roughly 750,000 pro forma subscribers, could be the

next at the IPO altar.

Mediacom would not comment on its IPO plans.

CIBC Oppenheimer Corp. cable and telecommunications analyst

Aryeh Bourkoff said he expects Mediacom to file for its IPO within the next six months.

And Mediacom should do well, given its more modern plant, he added.

"Mediacom's size and technical profile give it a leg

up on Classic," Bourkoff said.

Belisle, a former banker and CEO of Community Cable Inc. in

Austin, Texas, formed Classic in 1992 with Steven Seach, another former investment banker

and president and chief financial officer of the company. Modeled after other rural cable

operations such as TCA Cable Inc. (now a part of Cox Communications Inc.), Classic has

grown from 166,000 subscribers in 1997 to 416,000 customers and counting today.

Unlike Insight, which has about 1 million subscribers and

expects to have 90 percent of its plant upgraded to greater than 750 megahertz by the end

of next year; and Charter, which has 6 million pro forma subscribers and is headed by

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen; Classic may have a rough time convincing investors to put

their money in the company.

Bourkoff said he expects Classic's IPO to do well, given

the euphoria that has surrounded cable stocks. But with the Insight offering just

completed in the past few months and Charter expected to hit the market soon, he added,

Classic may have some difficulty.

"Given the size of the two offerings [Insight and

Charter] there is some doubt about the follow-up demand for additional cable equity,

especially when the plant characteristics and scope characteristics differ significantly

from Charter or Insight," Bourkoff said.