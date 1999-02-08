Microtune Creates TV Tuner on Chip

A start-up supplier of integrated circuits has broken

through a barrier to achieving efficiency in television and set-top tuning that has

daunted the efforts of many major suppliers in the past.

The company, Plano, Texas-based Microtune Inc., said it

will begin delivering chips that support all of the functions of off-air and cable

tuner/receivers in the analog and digital modes in the second quarter of this year.

Along with integrating tuner functions, the chip provides

means of improving off-air reception while overcoming impedance mismatches in cable tuning

that can cause data signals to corrupt standard TV signals, officials said.

"This is a significant achievement," said Gene

Norrett, semiconductor-industry analyst for Gartner Group Inc.'s Dataquest.

"With all of the effort that Japanese manufacturers have put into this, you would

have thought that if it could be done, it would have been done by now."

Such integration is extremely difficult at the chip level

for several reasons, starting with the potentially devastating impact of RF leakage in the

closely packed circuitry of a microprocessor, Microtune chief technical officer John

Norsworthy said.

"People have managed to achieve some level of

integration by using two silicon chips in combination with a gallium-arsenide device, but

never on a single chip," he said.

Norsworthy added that Microtune's approach uses

conventional CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) chip-etching technology, in

combination with standard "bipolar" techniques developed by IBM Corp.

Further complicating the integration task is the fact that

off-air tuners and cable tuners use different architectures, Norsworthy said.

Broadcast tuners in traditional TV sets use

single-conversion tuners, where the signals are modulated from the off-air frequencies to

intermediate frequencies and brought into balance to accommodate different power levels

from different channel sources.

The more expensive tuners used in cable set-tops -- while

not requiring the signal-balancing precision of off-air tuners, because the balancing

occurs at the headend -- require a dual-conversion process, upconverting each channel

before downconverting to the intermediate frequency in order to prevent leakage back into

the cable system, Norsworthy noted.

Microtune is betting on its ability to offer fully

integrated tuners at costs matching those of cable set-top tuners, Microtune CEO Doug

Bartek said. Initial shipments in quantities of 10,000 or more will be priced at about

$19.95 per chip -- twice the cost of a broadcast tuner, but just a few dollars more than

tuners used in set-tops.

"Because the cable tuner is really a component of the

cable network, cable companies can trade off tuner costs against the savings that they

afford through gains in network performance," Bartek said. "So we think that the

cost difference won't be a big issue for set-tops, whereas tuner prices are acutely

important to TV-set manufacturers."

Another strong selling point is the ability of the tuner to

overcome interference problems associated with the use of broadcast digital channels,

Bartek said.

The digital-broadcast spectrum allocated by the Federal

Communications Commission resides in the so-called taboo slots in the UHF field, where

digital signals operating at low power are supposed to reach households without

interfering with the higher-power analog signals.

But operating at lower power in the digital domain has

created problems for broadcasters, which have found that signals break up in fringe areas

of coverage where people are accustomed to receiving good quality signals off air.

As a result, Norsworthy said, some broadcasters are seeking

waivers from the FCC to pump digital signals at higher power, which could overwhelm the

ability of conventional tuners to discriminate between adjacent channels.

"We think that our device, with much better

selectivity among channels, will overcome this problem," Norsworthy said.

By supporting reception and tuning of the QAM (quadrature

amplitude modulation) and VSB (vestigial sideband) digital-broadband standard signals,

together with NTSC (National Television Systems Committee) analog, the Microtune chip also

provides a means of tightly integrating data and television feeds, officials said.

Along with cost considerations, this is a strong reason for

targeting the digital cable set-top and personal computer-TV arenas, where lead times are

shorter and the need for tight integration is greater than is the case among TV-set

manufacturers.

To accommodate PC-TV needs, the company is producing a

second chip that integrates integrated-frequency demodulation on the chips to accommodate

analog-TV reception.

"PC manufacturers don't like to have the analog

IF on the [circuit] board," Norsworthy said.

Norrett agreed that Microtune has a strong opportunity in

the cable market.

"If you're a cable set-top manufacturer running

all kinds of different signals through the box, this is an especially appealing

solution," Norrett said.

Microtune is talking to suppliers in all sectors of its

potential market base, Bartek said, declining to identify potential customers.

The company is talking to cable interests about the need to

tune signals out to 1 gigahertz in conjunction with some MSOs' plans to extend fiber

to where the full bandwidth potential of coaxial can be exploited without the degradation

effects of amplifiers.

"We're designing to 0.6 microns [circuit

dimensions], effectively, which leaves us a lot of room to add functions by going to lower

dimensions," Norsworthy said.

State-of- the-art for CMOS-integrated circuits is now in

the 0.3-micron range and approaching 0.25 microns.