Microsoft Side Deal Could Aid U.K Cable

Microsoft Corp.'s agreement to buy MediaOne Group

Inc.'s share of Britain's No. 1 MSO -- its biggest international cable

investment yet -- gives it a major presence there as digital takes hold in the market.

The Redmond, Wash.-based software giant said last week that

it would buy MediaOne Group Inc.'s 29.9 percent stake in Telewest Communications plc

through a share swap. The agreement is contingent on AT&T Corp. -- which already owns

21.7 percent of Telewest through Liberty Media International -- completing its deal to buy

MediaOne.

Microsoft didn't provide further details on the deal,

but MediaOne's stake in Telewest has been valued at as much as $3 billion.

In January, Microsoft agreed to invest $500 million for 5

percent of NTL Inc., Britain's third-largest MSO.

Telewest plans to introduce digital cable in the fourth

quarter, behind NTL's June rollout and No. 2 MSO Cable & Wireless Communications

plc's rollout, which is set to begin in July.

None of those three MSOs has committed to use Microsoft

software in their end-user set tops.

"Clearly, one of the reasons why Microsoft wants to be

exposed [to U.K. cable] is because of the other applications," Lehman Bros. Inc.

analyst Carlo Campomagnani said.

NTL does have a software agreement with Microsoft covering

back-office operations. NTL spokesman Will Robson said the MSO has "no stated

commitment" to expand Microsoft's role in its user applications, but it is in

discussions with Microsoft.

Microsoft didn't return calls seeking comment.

Campomagnani added that Microsoft's marketing muscle

could be particularly valuable for cable's digital rollouts.

"Microsoft can bring what has been completely lacking

in the United Kingdom," he said, noting that cable has a "pretty miserable track

record" marketing its services there.

This will be important as direct-to-home platform British

Sky Broadcasting Group plc, which launched digital services in October, pushes further

onto cable's turf.

Last week, BSkyB announced plans to provide free Internet

access and cut-rate phone service to its "SkyDigital" subscribers. The platform

-- which is 40 percent-owned by News Corp. -- also said it would supply free digital

set-top boxes.

Cable also faces competition from

digital-terrestrial-television platform ONdigital. And the MSOs' exclusive franchise

rights are expected to end over the next two years, Robson said.

But franchises could become a nonissue amid continuing

mergers and acquisitions in the British market.

"More consolidation is going to take place in U.K.

cable," SG Cowen Securities Corp. head of European telecommunications research James

McCafferty said.

He speculated that a first round could involve Telewest and

CWC -- which said last month that they were in talks that could include "the transfer

of various businesses." Spokesmen from the companies said the talks are continuing,

but they declined to provide further comment.

NTL -- which agreed to buy Irish pay TV operator Cablelink

Ltd. for $730 million last week, as well as reaching a deal to buy Comcast U.K. Partners

Ltd. in February -- could join in at a later stage, McCafferty said, echoing some

sentiment that the U.K. could end up with just one big MSO.

Microsoft could also expand its presence in Continental

Europe, where it already owns 7.85 percent of United Pan Europe Communications N.V. (UPC),

the region's largest operator, and 2.5 percent of TV Cabo Portugal S.A., the pay TV

unit of Portugal Telecom S.A.

MediaOne owns stakes in cable operators in the Netherlands,

Belgium and the Czech Republic.

"There's a very high degree of

fragmentation" in European cable, Campomagnani said. "I wouldn't rule

anything out."