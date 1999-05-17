Microsoft Joins @Home Solutions

Microsoft Corp. has joined other equipment suppliers as a

partner in the @Home Solutions venture, which offers broadband Internet-access systems to

small and midsized cable operators.

Microsoft will become a preferred vendor to the venture. It

will begin working to incorporate its Windows NT server-operating system into @Home

Network for the Solutions markets, and it will provide other technology and marketing

support.

The companies did not verify reports that Microsoft had

made a $5 million investment in the venture. Its charter partners -- 3Com Corp., Cisco

Systems Inc., Motorola Inc. and Falcon Cable TV Corp. -- have contributed $20 million of

equity financing.

@Home Solutions also said the deal was in the works long

before Microsoft announced two weeks ago that it would make a $5 billion investment in

AT&T Corp. AT&T is the majority shareholder of @Home Solutions' parent, @Home

Network.

In return, Microsoft gets a significantly larger role for

its Windows CE operating system in AT&T digital set-top boxes.

@Home Solutions chairman Dean Gilbert said the ability to

use NT solutions will give the venture more flexibility in designing networks to serve

smaller markets, where it may be less cost-effective to use the UNIX-based solutions @Home

already employs.

"It's pretty clear that the world out there is

not just a UNIX world -- it's also an NT world," Gilbert said. "It's

very important for @Home in its desire to be fairly agnostic and have an open

architecture. Just as we support Netscape [Communications Corp.'s Navigator Web

browser] and [Microsoft's] Internet Explorer [browser], we want to be able to support

both UNIX platforms and NT."

Gilbert was unsure how long it would take to incorporate NT

into the architecture.

Although the two investments were not related,

incorporating Windows NT with the @Home turnkey networks coincides with AT&T's

agreement to license NT server software for its digital-video and data-services solutions

delivered through Windows CE set-tops.

Falcon -- which has upgraded about 20 percent of its 1.9

million homes passed to two-way plant -- is the only MSO to announce an affiliation with

@Home Solutions so far, although Gilbert said announcements were pending on several other

agreements.

Meanwhile, other turnkey providers focusing on the small to

midsized cable market continue to build on their early lead.

SoftNet Systems Inc.'s ISP Channel earlier this month

reported that it had signed eight new affiliates and launched 14 new broadband

Internet-access systems, giving it 31 commercially operating systems in 13 states.

ISP Channel also launched a new marketing campaign covering

all markets where it provides service, offering half-priced installation and one free

month of service to new subscribers through the end of June.