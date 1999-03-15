Microsoft, HK Telecom Team Up on Interactive

Hong Kong -- Microsoft Corp. signed a joint-venture

agreement with Hongkong Telecom to develop a service that will allow consumers here to

access the Internet, send e-mail and watch videos and TV over their personal computers and

TV sets.Users will be able to download news, movies, music, games and business information

at high-speed rates using Microsoft's software and Hongkong Telecom's fiber

optic network.

The network is already used to carry local telephony, as

well as Hongkong Telecom's Interactive Media Services unit's video-on-demand

service, "Interactive TV," which has around 100,000 subscribers among Hong

Kong's 1.7 million households.

Microsoft chairman Bill Gates and Hongkong Telecom CEO

Linus Cheung showed a TV-news video, a movie preview, text news stories and a moving

stock-price ticker on a single computer screen.

"This is the Internet in a more powerful form than 99

percent of the users in the world have access to," Gates said.Hongkong Telecom is set

to roll out a trial service in the second quarter of this year, and a commercial rollout

is scheduled for early 2000. Financial details of the joint venture were not disclosed.

Gates also said he would support the $1.29 billion

"Cyberport" project -- a separate undertaking that will aim to further

information-technology development in Hong Kong. Gates didn't elaborate on exactly

how Microsoft would support the project.

After Hong Kong, Gates traveled to the mainland China city

of Shenzhen, where he was due to sign deals with five Chinese companies to promote the

installation of Microsoft's Windows software in TV set-top boxes.