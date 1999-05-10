Microsoft Buys $5B AT&T Stake

Powerfully underlining its cable ambitions, Microsoft Corp.

will pump $5 billion into AT&T Corp. to cement its role as the dominant software

platform on the largest U.S. broadband network.

Using the bargaining position it got from stepping into

AT&T's pursuit of MediaOne Group Inc., Microsoft agreed to buy a 3 percent equity

stake in the telecommunications giant.

In return, Microsoft got commitments by AT&T to

possibly double the number of digital set-top boxes running the Windows CE operating

system and to license Microsoft's client-server software for its headends.

Accompanying those deals were plans for a new joint

AT&T/Microsoft initiative to gauge consumer preferences and drive demand for advanced

broadband voice, video and data services by launching three "showcase" markets

next year, with rebuilt AT&T cable systems deploying WinCE-powered digital set-tops.

Some analysts cautioned that the agreements appeared to be

put together in a hurry, adding that an earlier deal between Tele-Communications Inc. (now

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services) and Microsoft to license WinCE took months to

close after a letter of intent was announced at the 1997 Western Show.

Even the showcase concept has bombed once before: TCI and

Microsoft had said in 1994 that they would conduct a large interactive-TV trial in

Seattle, but it was later abandoned because of development costs.

"I've seen this movie before, and I hope it has a

better ending this time," Paul Kagan Associates Inc. senior analyst for broadband

technologies Leslie Ellis said last week.

Still, the arrangement does seem to bring more of a

strategic benefit than Microsoft's 1997 investment in Comcast Corp., which helped to

jump-start a cable-stock rally that has continued to this day.

"Microsoft's $1 billion [investment] in Comcast has

been very good for them from an equity standpoint, but from a strategic standpoint, you

can argue that it didn't necessarily bear a lot of fruit," said Ted Henderson, cable

analyst for Denver-based Janco Partners. "AT&T provides more critical mass to get

their OS in more boxes."

AT&T said it would add 2.5 million to 5 million units

to the year-old commitment by TCI to buy WinCE for 5 million digital set-top boxes. Based

on AT&T's goal of 80 percent-penetration for its digital services, this could account

for 10 million of the MSO's projected 14 million digital subscribers.

Analysts said this kind of scale creates a huge incentive

for the massive army of Windows-software developers to design applications for the

platform, generating new applications that could encourage other operators to adopt WinCE.

"I don't think it's as strategically important for

AT&T as it is for Microsoft," said Gerry Kaufhold, a software analyst for Cahners

In-Stat Group (a sister company to Multichannel News). "They wouldn't be

dropping this kind of money in AT&T if they didn't expect to get the full benefit of

that commitment."

AT&T stressed that even with closer Microsoft ties, it

remains committed to using open-network platforms and multiple hardware and software

vendors. For example, AT&T said, one of the three unnamed showcase cities would deploy

third-party server software to work with Microsoft's client platform.

"The denominator we're shooting at is very high

penetration, hopefully in relatively short periods of time," AT&T Broadband

president Leo J. Hindery Jr. told reporters. "This arrangement is a wonderful start

in that direction, but it certainly doesn't cover all of the needs we have by far in this

area."

Analysts said the equity commitment and the sheer scope of

the expanded relationship clearly signaled where Microsoft will be in the future pecking

order.

"The truth was that there wasn't much fiscal

foundation to that [AT&T Broadband-Microsoft] relationship prior to today," said

Richard Doherty of Seaford, N.Y.-based consulting firm Envisioneering Group. "Now you

have a $5 billion investment and 5 million to 10 million boxes committed. That is a major

change overnight."

Analysts said an equally significant element was AT&T's

plan to license Microsoft's "TVPack" -- a combination of Windows NT server

software for digital-video and data services with a migration path to telephony, all tied

to the WinCE client.

TVPack enables end-to-end Windows solutions that could

diminish the potential roles of rival AT&T vendors such as Sun Microsystems Inc.

"The WinCE substantiation this week suddenly changes

everything for even the next half-dozen suppliers to AT&T," Doherty said.

"There are very few times in this planet's history when there were 7.5 million units

of anything ordered at one time -- maybe in World War II with the M-1 rifle. Everyone who

doesn't develop for it is suddenly in a second-class situation."

Microsoft has been trying for years to broaden its

influence in new digital platforms through WinCE, a stripped-down version of its flagship

Windows operating system designed for small electronic devices such as hand-held

computers, mobile phones or embedded products.

Sega Enterprises Ltd.'s new "Dreamcast" video

game, for example, runs on a WinCE operating system that may someday be used to enable

other applications, such as e-commerce or Internet access, through the same machine.

But, Kaufhold said, "WinCE has quite a bit more work

to be done in development before it's ready for set-top boxes -- not unlike [Sun's] Java,

which nobody is using as an operating system yet, either."

Analysts also said the deal might not necessarily diminish

Sun's involvement in set-tops. Concurrent with its Microsoft deal last year, TCI also

agreed to incorporate Sun's "PersonalJava" applications-software platform into

its advanced set-tops -- a relationship Sun said has not changed.

Sun's director of product marketing for its consumer and

embedded division, Curtis Sasaki, said TCI/AT&T had committed to PersonalJava because

of its ability to run on top of various operating systems, including WinCE.

He also noted Sun's strength on the server side, but he

would not say whether the company had been trying to get AT&T server business, as

well.

"We continue to work very closely with them. As a

matter of fact, we had a big meeting with them today," Sasaki said. "I think

it's pretty clear if you listen to [AT&T chairman C.] Michael Armstrong that he wants

to have multiple vendors that are interoperable participating in his network."

Further, advanced set-tops will generally use a variety of

software solutions side by side. General Instrument Corp. last week reiterated its plans

for third-quarter, multiple-operator deployments of its "DCT-5000+" advanced

set-top, along with a new, more streamlined look for the production model.

Denton Kanouff, GI's vice president of marketing for

digital systems, said OS and software configurations would vary from operator to operator,

AT&T included.

"Their software stack includes different elements --

an operating system, home-networking elements," he said. "They'll be able to use

the WinCE operating system, PersonalJava and Sony [Corp.'s] home-networking

software."

Microsoft's investment in AT&T will be for 30-year

preferred securities paying a 5 percent dividend and convertible into 66.7 million

AT&T common shares at a price of $75 -- a premium of more than 20 percent over

AT&T's market price at the time the deal was announced.

Microsoft also gets three-year warrants to buy 40 million

more common shares at $75 apiece, giving the company a potential total stake of roughly 3

percent in AT&T.

In addition, Microsoft will buy MediaOne's 29.9 percent

stake in U.K. cable and telephony operator Telewest Communications plc -- the latest in

the Redmond, Wash.-based giant's string of major international cable investments.

The new AT&T/Microsoft relationship sprouted after the

software company emerged as a possible white knight for Comcast, which saw its $48 billion

buyout deal with MediaOne topped by AT&T.

Armstrong admitted that the situation was a catalyst for

"bringing our resources together," although analysts speculated that Microsoft

probably used the implied threat of a bidding war to do so.