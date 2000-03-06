Microsoft Bites Peach for $75M, Adds to Interactive-TV Offerings

New York -- Microsoft Corp. gained an inroad into digital

set-top boxes through its agreement to acquire control of Israeli interactive-television

company Peach Networks Ltd.

Two-year-old Peach, based in Tel Aviv, provides software

solutions that enable cable-television subscribers to access the Internet, interactive

gaming functions and PC functions through their TV sets. It has 46 employees.

Peach is 57 percent-owned by Elbit Ltd., based in Haifa,

Israel, which said it will get $43 million for its stake, valuing Peach at $75.4 million.

Microsoft did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Microsoft will fold Peach into its TV Platforms Group, and

it will offer the Peach technology in conjunction with its higher-end "Microsoft

TV" platform.

Peach is in beta-tests with three cable companies in

Europe, and it is in discussions with several MSOs in the United States.

With the Peach purchase, Microsoft gets access to

technology that helps it to expand into an almost-forgotten market for data-over-cable

service targeted to lower-end digital boxes.

Peach's software is deployed at the headend, and it can be

accessed by customers with basic boxes.

"It made sense to make an immediate entry into the

lower-end environment," Microsoft spokesman Ed Graczyk said.

Graczyk added that his company has been looking closely at

companies in the lower-end of the interactive space, and Peach had the best overall

technology. "Of the things Microsoft always looks for, first is technology and second

is talent," he said. "This is a great example of both."

Peach president Ofir Paz will continue to head the

operation in Israel, Graczyk added.

Although Peach has been in discussions with several MSOs,

the company admitted that convincing operators to participate in beta-tests has been a

challenge. The Microsoft acquisition gives the company and its technology a big

credibility boost that might make MSOs give Peach a second look.

"Most [U.S.] MSOs are aware of us," Peach general

manager of U.S. operations David Brown said. "With Microsoft, we have a broader

audience."

Brown said Peach first approached Microsoft last year about

forming a marketing partnership. Peach supports Microsoft's "Windows NT"

operating system.

"They took us very seriously, and [the acquisition]

was the result," he added.

Peach is not the only company offering a lower-end solution

to Internet access over the television set. One such company -- WorldGate Communications

Inc. -- also got a major lift from the news of the Microsoft investment.

WorldGate's stock, traded over the counter, rose 13 percent

to close at $34.50 Feb. 29, the day of the Microsoft announcement. However, the stock

retreated the following day, closing at $31.50.

Although Peach's service is basically an Internet-over-TV

service, the company is likely being thought of as an interim technology, or one to

attract a customer base before migrating them to a more feature-rich and expensive

service.

Microsoft has been addressing the lower end of the market

through its WebTV Networks offering. But so far, according to one analyst, that service

has not attracted the numbers the company may have initially hoped for.

"Clearly, this market is going to heat up," said

John Corcoran, broadband and new-media analyst at CIBC Oppenheimer Corp. "WebTV is

the market leader, but it has done a bit of a disservice to the segment -- it's

narrowband, and it's awkward to use."

WebTV, which has stalled at about 1 million subscribers,

has also appealed to a less-than-stellar demographic -- older retirees.

"Advertisers and communications partners want young,

technically savvy yuppies [as customers], and that's not what they're getting with

WebTV," Corcoran said.

Still, the acquisition of Peach could open up another

segment to Microsoft, and perhaps serve as a springboard to more advanced offerings down

the road.

Because the Peach system works with existing digital

set-tops already out in the field, Corcoran said, Microsoft could build its customer base

now and eventually migrate them to another higher-end service.

And because cable operators are going to be looking for

ways to extend the life of the basic digital set-top, he added, they, too, might be

attracted to the Peach service.

"The next-generation [digital set-top] goes for $450

to $500 a pop. That's a lot of money," Corcoran said. "If you are an operator,

you're asking yourself, 'What can I do today to extend the useful life of the equipment

I've already deployed?' This may look very attractive to cable operators."