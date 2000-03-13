Microsoft Adds NDS to Thin-Client Push

Expanding its new thin-client strategy, Microsoft Corp. cut

a deal with NDS Group plc last week to license the company's middleware solution in

order to deliver the "Microsoft TV" platform to homes with low-end digital

set-tops.

The agreement came the week after Microsoft acquired Peach

Networks Ltd, an interactive-television vendor that targets cable operators that have

deployed basic digital set-tops.

"We expect [the Microsoft-NDS] solution to be a major

step forward in the evolution of enhanced television," said Phil Goldman, general

manager of Microsoft's TV Platform Group.

Microsoft plans to license the NDS middleware and to offer

the NDS solution to cable operators that agree to deploy the Microsoft operating platform.

The company will share the license fees with NDS.

But the deal doesn't guarantee NDS that cable

operators deploying the Microsoft platform will choose the NDS middleware product. While

the two companies will jointly market the NDS platform, MSOs can choose vendors other than

NDS to work with the Microsoft platform, Goldman said.

"NDS does not believe that we ever get any business

automatically. We have to work hard to get every piece of business," NDS CEO Abe

Peled said.

The companies said top Brazilian MSO Globo Cabo S.A. is the

first operator that has agreed to deploy the Microsoft-NDS solution for its digital

launch.

Goldman said he expects that U.S. operators deploying a

combination of basic and advanced digital set-tops "are likely to see a need for that

solution." But some analysts expect the biggest market for the thin-client products

to be overseas.

"It is possible that cable operators in North America

will at some point decide to install this product in lower-power set-top boxes that they

deploy. However, the largest potential market for this product appears to be

internationally, where operators may go with a less expensive set-top box," Morgan

Stanley Dean Witter & Co. analyst Gary Lieberman wrote in a report on NDS last week.

NDS currently doesn't support any of the low-end

digital set-tops deployed in the United States, including the 6 million-plus Motorola

Broadband Communications Sector "DCT-1200" and "DCT-2000" set-tops

that have been shipped.

Peled said the company supports basic digital set-tops from

Phillips Consumer Electronics Co., Zenith Electronics Corp., Pace Micro Technology plc,

Legend Holdings Ltd. and Samsung Telecommunications America Inc.

In October, Cablevision Systems Corp. announced that it

would deploy the NDS "Open VideoGuard" conditional-access solution for its

digital launch on Sony Corp. digital set-tops.

While the current agreement only ties NDS with the

Microsoft TV Platform, Microsoft said NDS could become involved in other parts of the

company's business, including its WebTV Networks unit. "I wouldn't rule out

anything as we move forward," Goldman said.

Shares in NDS, which gained 25 percent in February, surged

an additional 20 percent on the news of the deal. NDS closed at $102 per share last

Tuesday -- the day the agreement was announced -- dropping slightly to $99.75 last

Wednesday.