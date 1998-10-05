Miami Delays TCI Franchise Renewal

The Miami City Commission voted last week for a preliminary

denial of a refranchise request pursued by Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI Cablevision

of Miami.

The panel said the franchise qualified for revocation under

four standards set down by the Federal Communications Commission:

Elaine Buza, telecommunications administrator for the city,

said the next step in formal proceedings is an administrative hearing, adding that she

believes that informal talks will continue simultaneously.

The community is very unsatisfied, she added, and TCI

promises improvements, but written plans always come in looking much different than the

system improvements pledged in talks.

The parties can't even agree on the basics: TCI said

the system has been technically enhanced to 450 megahertz, and digital services are being

launched. But Buza said she hasn't seen any improvements, and she believes that the

system is 400 MHz and incapable of supporting widely available digital programming.

Consumers complain of chronic outages in some areas of the

city and difficulties reaching the operator, she added. Buza wants to see a proposal that

guarantees greater manpower in the local operation.

An attempted revocation could delay a system swap by TCI to

MediaOne. The MSOs have announced plans under which TCI would transfer its Miami-area

properties to MediaOne in exchange for the latter's systems in the Chicago suburbs.

However, Buza said, the city has not formally been notified

of transfer plans. "We are just considering a renewal of TCI," she added.

The city is not the only entity throwing a roadblock in

front of the system swap. Regulators in Dade County, Fla., where TCI serves 260,000 of the

480,000 cable subscribers, noted that the operator must resolve about a half-dozen

lawsuits before it will entertain any system swap or merger approval with AT&T Corp.

The county has received a Form 394 transfer notification

from TCI. According to TCI's strategy on the business deal, only about one-quarter of

the communities that it serves will get 394 submissions.

Although a Federal Court of Appeals decision has clarified,

to cable's benefit, how franchise fees should be formulated (that the fees should not

be included in gross revenues when computing the ultimate amount of the tax), TCI and Dade

County are still in court in tax suits predating the decision. The county has audited and

disputed payments for 1991 through 1993.

Another suit should raise a red flag for operators mopping

up from last month's Hurricane Georges: TCI is fighting an attempt by the county to

take a share of the business-interruption-insurance payment that the company received to

compensate it for damages that it sustained from the devastating Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Mario Goderich, director of the Miami-Dade County

consumer-protection division, said he and TCI executives discussed their differences at

the recent National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference in

San Diego, and he believes that they are amenable to resolving the situation so that the

community can move on to the merger.