MGM Pay TV Chief Talks to Nets, MSOs

More than six months after Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

hired industry veteran Jules Haimovitz to develop cable and satellite channels, the studio

is still trying to figure out its domestic pay television strategy.

Sources confirmed that MGM has had talks with Starz Encore

Media Group LLC and Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. about

distributing premium-movie channels to cable operators. And an AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services spokeswoman said last week that the MSO has had "preliminary"

talks with MGM about carrying the company's proposed movie channels.

But sources said MGM still hasn't determined how many

channels it will develop, nor whether the company will put the channels into a joint

venture or own them outright. And it's still not clear how many movies MGM would be

able to run on the channels, since many of its films are locked up in long-term rights

deals.

In September, MGM launched an initiative to reclaim the

rights to many of its movies, striking a deal to obtain broadcast rights to more than 800

of its films that were licensed to Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

MGM renegotiated the reversion of its rights to 200 titles

and secured the rights to broadcast 600 films on a nonexclusive basis beginning this

September.

The studio warned investors about the long-term deals in an

October securities filing, stating that "substantially all" of the MGM/United

Artists titles produced prior to 1990 were locked up in licensing agreements.

"A prior management granted long-term domestic and

major international television licenses covering a substantial portion of our library, in

exchange for prepaid fees," the MGM filing stated. "Until these agreements

expire and the rights revert back to us, we expect contributions to earnings and cash flow

from these markets to be below those of our competitors for similar products."

MGM rejected requests to interview Haimovitz.

"Encumbrances are hopefully a thing of the past,"

MGM spokesman Craig Parsons said. "We've been on a big campaign to reclaim a lot

of these rights when we can."

Starz Encore chairman and CEO John Sie said he's

talked to longtime friend Haimovitz about including MGM's channels in Starz

Encore's "Super Pak," which currently has 12 premium-movie channels.

"We feel that if there is any way we can work with the

likes of MGM to create more movie channels that have a point of differentiation from our

current 12 channels, we will do so," Sie said.

Any deal Starz Encore crafts with MGM would also include a

subscription video-on-demand component, Sie said. Starz Encore would take some of the most

popular movies scheduled on the Super Pak channels and offer them separately on SVOD

channels, he added.

"Anything we do from this point on, we don't do

it without SVOD," Sie said.

MGM's and Starz Encore's recent partnership --

the MGM Gold Networks joint venture in Asia -- was terminated in April 1988 after less

than two years of operation.

The two companies attributed the failure of the venture to

the recession in Southeast Asia, noting at the time in a prepared statement that the

recession "had lengthened the required investment horizon to the point where the

original profit objectives were no longer achievable."

"Even with a great name like MGM, without current

product, it was difficult to make it a must-see or a must-carry because it had older

titles that came out of the MGM/UA library," Sie said last week.