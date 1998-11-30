Mexicos Proposed Pay TV Rules Under Fire

Mexico City -- International programmers, represented by

the Television Association of Programmers Latin America (TAP), have raised some strong

concerns over the new pay TV rules being drawn up by the Mexican government.

The concerns relate mostly to advertising and local-content

provisions that are contained in a preliminary government document.

The most worrying issue for the TAP is the Mexican

government's current proposal to keep the six-minute-per-hour limit of advertising

time on cable networks in place. The TAP said this is overly restrictive for programmers

that are trying to improve the financial health of their networks by increasing

advertising revenue.

The TAP's legal counsel, Ariel Bentata, added that the

Mexican cable industry should be entitled to 15 minutes of advertising per hour -- the

same amount of time allotted to the broadcast industry.

"Cable is not so much of a public service as

broadcast," and for that reason, it shouldn't be granted less commercial time,

he said. "If people do not like advertising on cable, they do not have to get cable.

We should be allowed a freer environment than broadcast."

The current six-minute advertising rule also puts Mexico

out of step with the rest of the region, where anywhere from 12 minutes to unlimited

advertising time on cable is allowed, Bentata said. In this sense, "Mexico is the

most restricted market in the region," he added.

The second major issue that the TAP is lobbying on is local

content. To date, the Mexican government has proposed requiring two hours of local

programming per day on every network. That, warned Bentata, "would destroy the

concept of panregional channels."

"What we want to do is limit the local-content

requirement to the bare minimum, in line with the bilateral agreement already

signed," he said, referring to the 1995 satellite-reciprocity agreement between the

U.S. and Mexican governments that was designed primarily to regulate the direct-to-home TV

industry.

That agreement allowed both countries to beam satellite

signals into each other's territories. It also stipulated that programming entering

Mexican territory by satellite only had to have a "modicum" of local content.

Bentata said any inclusion of local content on panregional

channels should also be calculated on a systemwide basis, and not on a channel-by-channel

basis.

The preliminary document that the TAP has taken issue with

is not a done deal. Instead, it is a working paper that Mexico's government has

produced to discuss and consult with major groups within the industry, including the TAP.

After this latest round of consultation, the government is

expected to draw up a second and final document, which needs a presidential signature to

be incorporated into the 1995 Telecommunications Law.

Although there are existing rules governing the industry,

this latest legislation represents the first attempt to draw up a detailed and

comprehensive set of rules governing all aspects of Mexico's pay TV business.

Another issue that both sides are chewing on is program

classification. The TAP has suggested that Mexico function in the same way as Argentina on

this issue.

The Argentine pay TV industry bases the classification of

cable content on guidelines drawn up by the U.S. studio trade group, the Motion Picture

Association of America. They are then submitted to the Argentine Cable TV Association,

which works with the government.

In Mexico, the idea would also be for Canitec, the national

cable association, to take responsibility for keeping the industry's own house in

order on this issue.

Enrique Yamuni, president of Canitec, said another

important point under discussion is access to broadcast signals. The government has

proposed that pay TV operators apply for permits if they want to transmit broadcast

signals. Yamuni argued that this should only be the case if operators want to retransmit

signals outside of broadcasters' local markets.

The issue of access to broadcast channels is particularly

pertinent to Mexico's DTH industry.

Panregional DTH platform Galaxy Latin America's

DirecTv service has been lobbying the Mexican government to grant all pay TV operators in

Mexico the right to carry national broadcast channels.

DirecTv's panregional competitor, News Corp.-backed

Sky Latin America, is teamed up with the dominant local broadcaster in Mexico, Grupo

Televisa S.A., and it currently has exclusive DTH rights to Televisa's four broadcast

channels.