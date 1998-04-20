Mexico Faces New MMDS Auction

Mexico City -- Mexico's government will demand stiffer

financial guarantees from companies bidding for wireless cable-TV licenses, following the

disqualification of three concession winners that failed to pay up on time.

Three separate companies -- Astiazar, Rojano and TV

Espectro de San Luis -- defaulted on the first payments that they were scheduled to make

for a total of 28 concessions that they won in Mexico's first-ever auction of MMDS

(multichannel multipoint distribution service) spectrum. According to the rules of the

auction, which started in December and concluded in February, the companies that bid the

most won the concessions. But bidding high is no guarantee of success if it's not

possible to make good on the financial pledge, as the three companies that were

disqualified discovered.

TV Espectro, which walked away with 24 concessions -- the

highest number snagged by any one company -- now faces the embarrassment of having them

taken back.

TV Espectro's 24 concessions, along with the three won

by Astiazar and Rojano's single concession, will all be reauctioned. Burned by the

experience, the government will be more cautious the next time around. While the date of

the new auction is not yet fixed, what is firmly set are more stringent conditions

attached to proving financial solvency. "The higher participants bid, the greater

financial guarantees they'll have to produce to prove that they are serious,"

said Gena Dalma, who supervised the auction for Mexico's Federal Telecommunications

Commission, or Cofel, the government agency that handled it.

None of the disqualified companies was available for

comment. However, a person involved in the auction speculated that TV Espectro's

United States-based backer, Wireless Mexicano Inc., did not deliver on its financial

pledge.

The payment problems were not so surprising, given the

exceptionally high prices that were bid for the licenses, said Ignacio Rodríguez, vice

president of Mexico's largest MMDS operator, MVS Multivisión. That company withdrew

from the auction precisely because it considered the concession prices too high to make

good business sense.

Other industry players added that the immaturity of

Mexico's MMDS industry -- which is still largely provincial and family-owned -- was

another reason for the payment problems.