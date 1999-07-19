Metropolitan Protects Woodstock PPV Rights

Unlike its predecessor, the upcoming Woodstock '99

pay-per-view event will not be compromised by live coverage from non-PPV outlets such as

basic cable and the Internet, event organizers said.

Operators complained that MTV: Music Television's

wall-to-wall coverage of Woodstock '94 often included extended coverage of live

performances that were supposed to be exclusive to the PPV event. MTV's coverage, they

claimed, may have hurt the event's buy-rate performance.

This year, however, MTV, which is providing marketing

support for the event, is only allowed to carry time-delayed coverage -- at least one hour

after a group's PPV performance -- and it can only carry up to 90 seconds of an act's

performance, Metropolitan Group vice president Jeff Rowland said. Metropolitan is the

producer and distributor of the event.

Also, despite heavy Internet coverage, the concert

performances will not be Webcast simultaneously with PPV, Rowland said. Much like MTV, any

Woodstock.com coverage will be time-delayed and time-limited.

"The most live and full performance coverage will be

with us," he added.

The event, which will take place this weekend (July 23

through 25), will have a massive amount of marketing support behind it. Online music

distributor The Columbia House Co. is the official PPV sponsor of Woodstock '99, and it

will promote the event via its online site, www.columbiahouse.com.

Along with MTV, MuchMusic USA will run on-air spots for the

event. And national radio network Westwood One Inc. will simulcast portions of the PPV

event, as well as providing a heavy rotation of spots promoting it, Rowland said.

On the cable side, at least 10 cable co-ops representing

more than 60 systems and 10 million addressable subscribers have developed marketing

campaigns for the show. One of the major operator promotions is a giveaway of 10,000

collectable compact discs from rock legend Jimi Hendrix, he added.

Other promotional tactics include local guide and newspaper

ads, billstuffers, customer-service-representative contests and on-hold-message

promotions.

Along with the concert performances, the event will include

coverage of the on-site action park, featuring extreme-games contests, as well as a

"techno-village" offering the latest technological entertainment advances.

The concert -- which will feature such artists as Sugar

Ray, DMX, Elvis Costello, Wyclef Jean & The Refugee Allstars, Alanis Morissette, Jewel

and Sheryl Crow -- will be sold on both a single-day and package basis, Rowland said.

Single-day buys will retail at $29.95, while the package will cost $59.95.

Rowland said the event has the potential to top the more

than $9 million in PPV revenues generated by the 1994 event, despite not reaching the full

PPV-cable universe. The event will be offered to at least 24 million homes through

Viewer's Choice 2 and Viewer's Choice 5, he added -- slightly less than the 28 million

reached by Viewer's Choice 1.

Overall, the concert will be in 34 million homes after

factoring in TVN Entertainment Corp. and the direct-broadcast satellite services.

With a much younger-skewing lineup of performers, Rowland

said, the event will appeal to a generation that is not only used to ordering PPV events,

but that is also very computer- and Internet-savvy.

"This is a much more focused and targeted event than

past Woodstock shows," he said. "With the advent of computers and the Internet

providing interactivity, the idea of ordering PPV is something that they won't find

challenging."