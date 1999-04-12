Mercata Emerges as Vulcan Content Play

Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc. is bankrolling a

broadband-enhanced e-commerce component to his growing "Wired World" empire,

with plans to deliver Internet shopping to TV sets, as well as personal computers.

Bellevue, Wash.-based Mercata Inc. is preparing for launch

very shortly, hoping to build a name by offering products that aren't currently

associated with big-name e-commerce sites, such as consumer electronics, home-improvement

tools, watches, sporting goods and gift items, CEO Tom Van Horn said.

Through the year, the firm will add advanced technologies,

with plans to move into the cable space starting next year. "We're especially

excited about two technologies that we can add over time," Van Horn added.

"One involves personalization, where we design the

site for each customer as that person's store, highlighting the types of products

that they're interested in, rather than everything that can be purchased through

Mercata," he explained.

"If you're not interested in buying groceries

online, the option won't be one of the first things that you see," Van Horn

added.

A second innovation that Mercata hopes to quickly add to

its domain this year is the use of 3-D viewing technology, which allows shoppers to

maneuver around an item 360 degrees or go inside it for closer looks. @Home Network has

already been working with car advertisers in testing this type of technology.

While Mercata will operate as a stand-alone e-commerce

"mall," it will also be positioned to exploit emerging "Webtop"

connections between the Internet and TV over high-speed cable-data networks, officials

said.

Van Horn declined to discuss plans in this area in any

detail, saying that his primary concern now is making Mercata a success in the Internet

space.

With broadband, new capabilities will be possible, such as

the addition of voice and video-telephony connections that allow users to speak directly

to customer-service representatives while online, Van Horn noted.

"Customer support is one of the weak areas in

e-commerce, which we think that we can improve on in significant ways," he added,

noting that chat and instant-messaging techniques can be added in the current narrowband

domain to greatly improve the user's shopping experience.

"A recent study showed that more than 50 percent of

e-mail from customers to e-commerce sites is never responded to," Van Horn said.

"A lot of new technologies will make the experience better for shoppers, but I'd

rather start out at 100 percent with e-mail and expand from there."

Van Horn described the TV side of Mercata's strategy

as a long-range plan that depends on a much broader base of TV access to data than exists

today or will exist anytime soon. But he acknowledged that the company is working with

WorldGate Communications Inc. and with cable entities such as Charter Communications.

Charter was recently acquired by Allen, and it is the first

MSO to put WorldGate's service into commercial operation.

Allen, cofounder of Microsoft Corp., now controls a cable

empire totaling about 2.5 million subscribers. As part of his self-described Wired World

broadband strategy, he also recently invested $20 million in High Speed Access Corp., a

competitor to @Home and Road Runner.

WorldGate CEO Hal Krisbergh said his team was cooperating

with the Allen forces in bringing together the service and technical components that will

be used when the WorldGate system moves to high-speed delivery over digital-cable-TV

channels later this year.

WorldGate, which is now serving four Charter cable systems,

currently delivers a 192-kilobit-per-second analog feed through set-top boxes without

requiring a PC or other special hardware.