Medin Calls Access Technically Feasible

Washington -- Excite@Home Corp. chief technology officer

Milo Medin said last week that the company is facing stiff but not overwhelming technical

challenges to opening its high-speed Internet facilities to third-party Internet-service

providers.

"We at Excite@Home have never actually said [open

access] is technically unfeasible -- in fact, it's quite technically feasible. We

just didn't build the network like that, so we have to go about and make some changes

to enable that," Medin said in remarks to the Washington Metropolitan Cable Club

here.

In something of a surprise, Medin said open access would

require a change in the Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification adopted by Cable

Television Laboratories Inc. for cable-modem manufacturers. A change in DOCSIS could

require existing cable-modem subscribers to obtain new modems if they wanted to use ISPs

other than Excite@Home.

Medin said in a later interview that it was "highly

likely" that the existing modem base could be upgraded to the new DOCSIS specs

through software downloads, though. "We designed DOCSIS to be evolveable," he

added. "We will know more about this as we get further down the process."

He said Excite@Home ended the fourth quarter with 1.4

million subscribers. AT&T Corp has pledged to carry additional ISPs when its

exclusivity deal with Excite@Home expires in June 2002.