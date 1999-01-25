MediaOnes Mysore Wins Polaris Award

Dallas -- Sudhesh Mysore, a telco-to-cable convert at

MediaOne Group Inc., won cable engineering's top honor here last week.

Mysore, manager of MediaOne's

broadband-architecture/optical-technologies laboratory, earned the 1999 Polaris Award for

his feel for fiber, coupled with a stellar career in optics.

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers hands out

the award in recognition of an individual's contributions to optical advancements in

the broadband industry.

Mysore received a distinctive Steuben crystal award at an

SCTE ceremony last Wednesday.

Born in India and raised in Canada, Mysore holds a number

of degrees from the University of Alberta. He began applying that education in 1983, when

he started working for MCI Communications Corp. as a project engineer.

He detailed the system design of MCI's Mid-Atlantic

Fiber Optic System -- the world's first large-scale single-mode fiber optic system --

in a 1984 paper.

In 1986, he moved to Sprint Corp. as a senior member of

technical staff. At Sprint, he was involved in building a fiber optics laboratory at the

company's corporate headquarters, as well as in field trials of optical amplifiers

and wave-division-multiplexing technologies that dramatically reduced Sprint's

transmission costs.

During that time, Sprint honored Mysore with a special

award acknowledging his contributions in using optical amplifiers that kept the

company's cross-country fiber optic system running during the massive summer floods

in the Midwest in 1993.

By 1993, Mysore had moved on to become a member of

technical staff at U S West Inc.'s U S West Advanced Technologies unit, where he

worked on high-speed fiber optic networks.

It was during this time that he helped to deploy U S

West's first optical-amplifier system in 1994. The system was a 200-kilometer SONET

OC-48 link that was the longest unrepeated link in the United States at the time.

When U S West and MediaOne went their respective ways in

1998, Mysore stayed with MediaOne Labs in his current title.

He is currently working on new transport and feeder

architectures for hybrid fiber-coaxial networks; return- and forward-path issues; and the

implementation of novel optical technologies to further lightwave-related training, such

as dense WDM and spectrum planning.

As part of the annual ceremony, award sponsors CED

magazine (sister publication to Multichannel News) and Corning Inc. donated $5,000

to the SCTE in Mysore's name.

Michael Lafferty is associate editor of CED

magazine.