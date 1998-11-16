MediaOne Sells Network to Hyperion

MediaOne Group has agreed to sell its remaining interest in

a fiber optic network that supplies telephone service to businesses in Richmond, Va., and

Jacksonville, Fla., to Hyperion Communications Inc., the telephony arm of Adelphia

Communications Corp., for $82 million.

Hyperion had owned 37 percent of the Jacksonville

partnership and 20 percent of the Richmond partnership, the company said. Hyperion and

MediaOne first formed the partnership in 1992, to provide local dialtone, long-distance,

dedicated-access and data services to business customers.

The Jacksonville and Richmond networks include about 1,000

route miles of fiber optic cable. The transaction is expected to close early next year,

pending state regulatory approval.

MediaOne said the sale fits with its strategy to

concentrate on offering telephony to residential customers.

"Because of the geography, it seemed like a good fit

for both companies," said David Wood, a spokesman for MediaOne. "It allows us to

off-load something that we are not involved in."

MediaOne, based in Englewood, Colo., provides cable service

to about 5.1 million subscribers. The company has begun rolling out a residential

telephony service, called "MediaOne Digital Telephone," to customers in Atlanta;

Los Angeles; Pompano Beach, Fla.; and six communities in Massachusetts. The company plans

to have residential telephony offerings in the majority of its markets by the end of 2000.

Hyperion, a unit of Coudersport, Pa.-based Adelphia, has

mainly concentrated on business customers for telephony service. The company currently

offers telecommunications services to about 3,500 businesses in the eastern United States.

This is the 12th such deal in the past two years for

Hyperion. In February, the company paid $44.3 million for the remaining partnership

interest held by a subsidiary of Tele-Communications Inc. for networks in Buffalo, N.Y.;

Louisville and Lexington, Ky.; and Morristown and New Brunswick, N.J.

Ed Babcock, vice president of finance for Hyperion, said

the company's other telecommunications partnerships include networks in Philadelphia

(with PECO Energy); in Baton Rouge, La., Little Rock, Ark., and Jackson, Miss. (with

Entergy Corp.); and smaller partnerships in Wichita, Kan., and York, Pa.

Babcock said the company is in discussions with a few of

those partners to buy out their interests, adding that at least one deal could be

announced in a few months.

The MediaOne deal increases Hyperion's ownership in

the networks that it manages to roughly 90 percent

Hyperion operates 20 networks serving 46 geographic areas

in the eastern third of the United States. The company is constructing a superregional,

fully redundant, fiber optic network by connecting its existing facilities with more than

50 new markets. Hyperion expects to spend about $460 million on the network through 1999.