MediaOne Readies L.A. Telephony

MediaOne will enter its second residential phone market

April 13 with the launch of digital telephony in its Los Angeles cluster.

The operator will follow the successful launch strategy of

its MediaOne Express cable-modem project and roll out its business first in

broadband-friendly Culver City. MediaOne anticipates its initial marketplace at 35,000

homes, including cabled and non-cabled homes.

Telephony from MediaOne should be available to 30 percent

of the Los Angeles cluster, or 254,000 homes, by the end of the year, executives said.

The company will have to compete with both of the

state's two largest telephone companies. Both Pacific Bell and GTE Corp. serve

portions of Culver City.

But MediaOne executives are confident they will be able to

undercut the prices charged by the incumbent telcos. Further, the operator will waive

installation charges initially for non-cable homes that elect MediaOne as their telephone

company.

MediaOne will offer three service packages: a single

telephone line including caller ID, call-waiting, call-forwarding and speed-dialing

features will be priced at $39.75. The incumbent phone companies offer the features on an

a la carte basis, which can cost up to $75.

Two telephone lines, one with all features, will cost

$54.95; and two full-featured lines are $59.95 a month.

Calling packages include 500 free local toll calls per

line, a wider free local calling zone than that established by entrenched competitors and

number portability.

Initially, MediaOne customers purchasing video and

cable-modem services from the company will receive one bill, with telephony customers

billed separately. Customers interviewed by the operator are split on whether they

eventually want all their MediaOne services on a single bill, said Barbara Hockert, vice

president, telephony, for MediaOne's western region.

MediaOne already has some telephony customers, those who

participated in alpha and beta tests, but executives declined to say how many. Service is

delivered using ADC Telecommunications Inc.'s Homeworx platform network interface

unit, Lucent Technologies Inc.'s switchers, Bellcore's OSS system and outside

plant from General Instrument Corp. and Augat Communications Products Inc.

City officials welcomed the new competitor.

"It's hard to tell, but we do believe

[competition] helps us attract multimedia-based businesses," said John Richo,

director of information technology for the city.