MediaOne Offers Amnesty in Midwest

MediaOne brought local media attention to the issue of

signal theft in November when it ran a two-week cable theft amnesty program in several

Midwestern cities, including Cleveland; Dayton, Ohio; Detroit and Lansing, Mich.

The MSO backed the program with a series of newspaper print

ads and cross-channel spots featuring excuses people come up with for neglecting to pay

for their cable service.

"We thought the cable came with the rent," read

the headline of one such ad.

Bill Black, regional director of corporate communications

for the company's metropolitan Detroit area, said tenants failing to alert the

operator that cable is still connected once they move in is the most common form of

passive theft.

MediaOne enlisted the support of local television and

newspaper reporters to get the word out that cable theft can lead to higher cable rates

and lower franchise fees for the community. Like the ads, the stories also let cable

thieves know they could turn themselves in during the two-week period without fear of

prosecution or being billed for back fees.

"We did dangle a carrot," said Black, who added

that the program generated many calls.

Although the company did not yet have a final tally on the

number of pirates that it converted to paying customers during the recent promotion, Black

noted some anecdotal successes.

For example, an administrator at an 11-story hospital in

Ohio called to turn the facility in, reporting that a maintenance man had hooked the cable

back up after the hospital dropped its bulk package a while ago.

MediaOne was set to step up its audit program once the

amnesty offer ended in mid-November.

Black noted that as cable technology moves to a digital

environment, cable theft should be easier to track because of the increased addressability

and advanced security features found on new digital set-top boxes.

Although MediaOne does not offer rewards to anyone who

turns in an illegal cable customer, neighbors and ex-roommates -- perhaps prompted by an

argument -- sometimes come forward.

"When there's a larger awareness that this does

effect rates," Black said, "people will pick up the phone and turn in their

neighbors."