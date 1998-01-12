MediaOne Names Palmer to Replace Stengel

After an extensive hunt, MediaOne has chosen Jedd Palmer,

former senior vice president of programming for TCI Communications Inc., to succeed Rob

Stengel as its head of programming.

MediaOne announced Palmer's appointment as senior vice

president of programming last week, after weeks of speculation that he was one of the

final candidates for the post. That talk heated up with Tele-Communications Inc.'s

announcement late last year that Palmer was leaving 'to pursue another

opportunity.' Headhunter Ann Carlsen said that about 120 qualified candidates were

considered for Stengel's job.

As part of the new executive team that MediaOne -- formerly

Continental Cablevision Inc. -- is building in Denver, Palmer said he will be able to

expand on the kinds of duties that he had at TCI.

'It's [MediaOne] a great company and a great

opportunity to expand beyond affiliation deals to do equity investments and

international,' Palmer said. 'This is a company that's restocking its

executive ranks and looking at the industry with a new set of eyes.'

Palmer, who started at MediaOne last week, already has some

fires to put out. MediaOne, reaching 5.1 million homes, is one of three major MSOs that

haven't yet agreed to sign up for TBS Superstation's conversion to a basic

network. Noting that the TBS issue was 'sort of a sore point,' Palmer said it

was too early to comment on how MediaOne will ultimately come down on the issue. However,

Palmer did negotiate a TBS deal while he was at TCI.

Palmer will be responsible for all of MediaOne's

relationships with national and regional programmers, as well as for overseeing its

programming investments.

Palmer is being succeeded at TCI by Madison

'Matt' Bond, who has been promoted to senior vice president of programming

administration and president of Satellite Services Inc. Bond was previously TCI's

vice president of programming and senior vice president of SSI, which manages the delivery

of video-programming services to TCI cable systems and affiliates.

'Matt is very well-respected,' said Bill Goodwyn,

senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing for Discovery Networks U.S.

'It's an excellent move [for him], as well as it is for Jedd.'

In terms of Palmer joining MediaOne, Goodwyn said,

'It's a wonderful fit for both MediaOne and for Jedd. There are few people as

bright and creative as he is in terms of negotiating with programmers.'

Palmer, a lawyer who joined TCI in 1990, is replacing

Stengel, who didn't want to uproot his family and move from Boston to Denver, where U

S West Media Group (which is in the process of changing its name to MediaOne Group)

relocated MediaOne. Stengel, who has formed his own Boston-based consulting firm, Robert

Stengel & Associates, will do some consulting for MediaOne to help complete several

programming agreements. Palmer said he wasn't sure how many of MediaOne's

programming-department staffers were coming over from Boston.

During the latter part of Palmer's tenure, in 1995,

TCI took a tough, confrontational approach with programmers, dropping and later restoring

networks in several markets. But when Leo J. Hindery Jr. came on board last year to lead

TCI as president and chief operating officer, he told Wall Street analysts that he sought

more amicable relationships with programmers.

Last summer, Hindery split the duties at TCI's

programming department. Some of Palmer's responsibilities were given to Tracey

Wagner, who was promoted in June to the newly created post of senior vice president of

programming distribution. Her role was to oversee programming distribution out in the

field to TCI's systems, based on their individual needs and subscriber desires.

In an unusual organizational structure, Palmer will report

to Julie Dexter Berg, the MSO's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

In a prepared statement, Berg said, 'Among all of the programming executives for

cable's multiple system operators, Jedd is the best in his class ... His

extraordinary knowledge of the field and his relationships in the industry will be a

tremendous benefit to us.'

Bond, who couldn't be reached for comment, will report

to Hindery. Bond, like Palmer, is a lawyer. He joined TCI in 1992 as assistant director of

programming.