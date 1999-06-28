MediaOne Drops TV Guide in L.A., Northeast

In a switch-out that involves several-hundred-thousand

subscribers, MediaOne Group Inc. is dropping TV Guide Channel in systems in Los Angeles

and the Northeast that use advanced-analog set-tops with their own embedded on-screen

program guides, officials said last week.

The MSO is now in the process of notifying subscribers who

will be losing TV Guide's electronic program guide, and the bulk of the drops will

take place from July through September, MediaOne spokesman Rob Stoddard said.

The change-out will give MediaOne space to add programming

services that customers are clamoring for, he added.

Stoddard wouldn't specify the exact number of

subscribers who will lose TV Guide, but he said it would involve

"several-hundred-thousand" out of MediaOne's total distribution of 5

million.

Depending on the cable system, MediaOne is replacing TV

Guide with Travel Channel, Romance Classics or Game Show Network.

MediaOne's plans prompted action earlier this month by

TV Guide. In Los Angeles and New England, the network ran an on-screen crawl telling

viewers that MediaOne was planning to dump it. The crawl supplied an 800 number for

viewers to call to complain to MediaOne about the change.

TV Guide ran the crawl only for a day or so, during the

week of the National Show (June 14), according to Stoddard. "The TV Guide campaign

was short-lived," he added.

MediaOne did get some phone calls via the 800 number,

Stoddard said, but he didn't have a count on how many came in.

TV Guide Networks president Pam McKissick said her company

is in ongoing talks with MediaOne about continuing to provide TV Guide to the MSO's

subscribers in Los Angeles and Boston.

"We are aware that viewers made numerous calls to

local MediaOne systems to share their concerns about the removal of the channel in those

markets," McKissick said. "We are eager to resolve this to the satisfaction of

MediaOne and our viewers."

The switch-out only applies to cable systems where MediaOne

has deployed Scientific-Atlantic Inc.'s advanced-analog set-tops, which have their

own on-screen program guides built in.

"These changes will take place in areas where we have

virtual ubiquity of the new advanced-analog boxes where we have an alternative

guide," Stoddard said. "So, in fact, our customers won't be left in the

lurch."

By dropping TV Guide, MediaOne will open up analog berths

for cable networks that subscribers are requesting, according to Stoddard.

"This will free up some shelf space to meet consumer

demands," he added. "The inducement was that we feel pressure to improve our

channel lineups. We're feeling competitive pressure."

MediaOne faces rivals such as RCN Corp. in the Northeast,

as well as direct-broadcast satellite and wireless all over the country, Stoddard said.

Earlier this year, analog network The Prevue Channel was

renamed TV Guide Channel after United Video Satellite Group Inc. bought TV Guide

magazine and its related assets for $2.5 billion.

UVSG was renamed TV Guide Inc., and it is now owned by News

Corp. and Liberty Media Group.

At the National Show, TV Guide unveiled several plans to

upgrade its EPG, such as local programming elements. The service is currently in roughly

54.1 million households.