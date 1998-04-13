MediaOne Closes Southeast Regional Office

MediaOne continued its push toward greater centralization

by establishing a "National Markets Group" in Denver to manage systems that are

not attached to major clusters.

As a result, the MSO will phase out its

Southeast-region-management office in Jacksonville, Fla., and it will oversee the

operations of its Jacksonville systems from Denver, as well as of its systems in Naples,

Fla.; Richmond, Va.; and other markets not yet identified.

MediaOne will open up a new office in Miami to manage its

Pompano and Hialeah, Fla., systems, as well as the south Florida operations that the MSO

expects to acquire from a pending swap with Tele-Communications Inc. for systems in

suburban Chicago.

In a prepared statement, Ron Cooper, executive vice

president of operations for MediaOne, called the moves "a further acknowledgment of

our clustering strategy, as well as an effort to improve the overall management of our

properties."

Bruce Leichtman, director of media and entertainment

strategy for The Yankee Group and a former Continental Cablevision Inc. executive, said

the new National Markets Group personified the MSO's dramatic "turnaround"

from an MSO once known for its decentralized management to the exact opposite.

Leichtman said the strategy was not unexpected for the

company's marketing division, but he was "a little bit surprised" that the

philosophy would extend so deeply into operations. "Isn't it a little difficult

to run operations from 2,000 miles away?" he asked.

The company also announced that H.W. Goodall, Southeast

region senior vice president and a 25-year veteran of the company, will retire at the end

of May.