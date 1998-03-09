Trending

MediaOne, Cisco Team Up on Modem Specs

By

San Jose, Calif. -- MediaOne last week agreed to allow some
of its staffers to work with Cisco Systems Inc. on a collaborative effort to write
specifications for advanced cable-modem features.

Saying that they had "signed a contract" to
develop service designs and network-interface technologies, MediaOne and Cisco will now
"form the foundation for a next-generation distributed platform" that embeds
intelligence into the network, executives said.

First, the two companies will work on issues related to
scaling up MediaOne's high-speed-data network, while writing quality-of-service
specifications to ride on top of the existing MCNS (Multimedia Cable Network System)
specification for cable modems.