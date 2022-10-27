Mediacom Selects CommScope as Primary Tech Vendor as It Switches Network to Distributed Access Architecture

CommScope has announced a key customer win as it tries to maintain its position as the top cable technology vendor amid the cable industry's "10G" network tech transition.

The Hickory, N.C.-based CommScope will be the primary tech vendor for the nation's fifth largest cable operator, Mediacom, as it transitions its network to a virtualized "Distributed Access Architecture" (DAA) configuration.

In engineering-speak, CommScope will supply the Blooming Grove, N.Y.-based Mediacom, which serves around 1.47 million broadband customers, with its RD2322 RxD, "operating as a Remote MACPHY Device in the OM4120 Optical Node, configured with a high-split (204 MHz) upstream."

CommScope and Mediacom have already collaborated on a successful trial in Ames, Iowa of the vendor's Remote PHY solutions, which featured CommScope products including the E6000 Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Core, OM6000 node, Remote PHY Device (RPD) and Video Unified Edge (VUE).

The top cable operators, including Comcast and Charter Communications, have already begun the process of upgrading their 1 gigabit-per-second-capable DOCSIS 3.1 networks to the new Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 standard, which will provide symmetrical multi-Gbps speeds across not only the downstream plain, but the upstream, as well.

Simultaneously, they're virtualizing expensive, power-intensive proprietary cable network hardware, migrating these devices' functions to software running on commodity x86 servers, under the catch-all heading "DAA." (The cable industry has thrown both FDX DOCSIS 4.0 and DAA into an even broader bucket it calls "10G".)

Insurgent vendors including Harmonic have targeted CommScope's dominant market share in cable tech with new DAA software solutions. But the Mediacom win seems to show that CommScope is at least holding its own. Neither CommScope nor Mediacom disclosed how much money is involved in the commitment.

"CommScope's flexible solutions have allowed us to take advantage of our installed base of nodes, as well as the RD2322 RxD's ability to operate as a Remote MACPHY device, to make a smooth and efficient transition to our network of the future," said JR Walden, Mediacom CTO, in a statement.

Added Guy Sucharczuk, senior VP and GM of Access Network Solutions for CommScope: "This is a significant step forward for Mediacom's network, and it's a showcase for how CommScope is equipping the world’s leading operators for the 10G future." ■