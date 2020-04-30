Mediacom Extends COVID-19 Initiatives

Mediacom Communications joined most other cable and telco operators in extending programs aimed at assisting consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic through June 30.

Mediacom joined several other cable and telco operators in extending its pledge to the Federal Communication Commission’s “Keep Americans Connected” program, agreeing not to disconnect broadband customers for nonpayment during the pandemic, waiving late fees and making WiFi hotspots available to the public. In addition, Mediacom said it has extended other coronavirus-related initiatives, like:

• Offering the Mediacom Connect2Compete low-cost Internet program free for 60 days to new qualifying families;

• Extending the pricing of Mediacom’s Access Internet 60 service to new customers at $19.99 per month for 12 months (currently retails for $29.99 per month);

• Pausing monthly data allowances across all Mediacom Internet service tiers;

• Providing complimentary access to all Mediacom Xtream WiFi Hotspots.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has forced schools across the nation to close their facilities and quickly implement online learning programs,” Mediacom’s EVP of Operations John Pascarelli said in a press release. “By extending these initiatives through June 30th, Mediacom hopes to help students, teachers and administrators safely and successfully finish the 2019-20 school year.”