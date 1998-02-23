MDU Competition Forces MSOs To Shift Strategies

The battle for the hearts, minds and cable subscribers in

apartment buildings is heating up and forcing some wired and wireless cable operators to

make changes to keep up.

Analysts and operators said consolidation in the

private-cable industry is creating some potent new players that are eager to cut deals

with multiple-dwelling-unit (MDU) owners to gain market share and to keep capital flowing

their way.

Companies little known outside of the industry --

Dallas-based OpTel Inc., Chicago-based OnePoint Communications and Bellevue, Wash.-based

Cable Plus -- are putting pressure on incumbent operators that are worried about losing

their share of the estimated 20 million people who live in MDU complexes.

The MDU market is appealing because it gives operators a

chance to bundle video, telephone and data services in a single package, relatively free

from competition because of contract exclusivity, Paul Kagan Associates Inc. analyst John

Mansell said.

Strategic shifts in addressing the MDU market are maybe

most evident among multichannel multipoint distribution service (wireless cable)

operators. As MMDS companies have fallen on hard times, some have chosen to get out of the

MDU business altogether to conserve capital for a last-ditch shift to digital services.

People's Choice TV Corp. falls into that category and,

according to sources, so does CAI Wireless Systems Inc. Both have sold or have offered up

for sale contracts to serve thousands of MDU units, and private-cable outfits are snapping

them up.

'I once expected the wireless cable guys to come in

and consolidate the private-cable industry,' Mansell said. 'Now it looks like it

could be the other way around, because the capital seems to be flowing more freely these

days to the private-cable operators.'

Late last year, PCTV closed a deal to sell some 4,300 MDU

customers in 9,800 apartments in St. Louis to ResNet Communications LLC for $3.8 million.

That's the first step in a planned sale of 270 MDU properties with 59,000 individual

units and 21,500 customers in Houston, St. Louis, Phoenix and Chicago.

Those interested in bidding on the PCTV trove include

CablePlus, which is backed by billionaire Craig McCaw, and cable MSOs Time Warner Cable

and Cox Communications Inc., sources involved with the process said.

Michael Whalen, PCTV's vice president of acquisitions

and finance, said the stiff competition for MDU contracts and the high market value for

those contracts were factors in opting to sell them off.

CAI, meanwhile, is quietly shopping MDU units clustered in

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York. OnePoint is considered a leading candidate to

end up with the D.C. units. CAI chief financial officer James Ashman said last week that

the company has confirmed that it is considering whether to sell its MDU contracts in

order to raise much-needed cash.

Other wireless cable MSOs have cut deals with DirecTv Inc.

to combine its digital direct-broadcast satellite offering with their local off-air

signals. One such DirecTv partner, Wireless One Inc., is focusing primarily on the MDU

market in the Southeast. MDU densities enable it to keep capital costs down, and the

DirecTv partnership gives it a more competitive product, Wireless One chairman Henry

Burkhalter has said.

Bob Berger, senior vice president at Communications Equity

Associates Inc. and a broker who has handled many private-cable deals, said the industry

consolidation is fueling much of the activity. As companies like OpTel and ResNet have

grown, they've managed to get to a size that attracts capital.

Now, some of those companies are rushing to build up enough

heft to go public with initial stock offerings.

'I think all of the big ones are angling in that

direction,' Mansell said.

None of this is lost on big MSOs such as

Tele-Communications Inc., which are seeing 'a lot of creativity' in the kinds of

financial and service offerings that their rivals are putting in front of MDU

decision-makers, according to Chris Coles, TCI's senior vice president of business

sales and marketing.

Those offerings include a combination of financial

inducements -- such as upfront commissions and back-end revenue sharing -- and service

combinations that throw in digital video and high-speed data.

TCI, which estimates that 30 percent of its market is in

MDU units, is fighting back with its own digital video service and @Home Network

high-speed-data service. The missing piece -- facilities-based telephone service -- may be

addressed soon. Coles said TCI is experimenting with providing phone service through

Teleport Communications Group, of which TCI is a part owner, in a San Francisco Bay-area

location, and the company is likely to announce an expanded phone offering within the next

30 days.

So far, the lack of phone service hasn't been much of

a competitive disadvantage, Coles said, because MDU managers know that there's always

a local phone incumbent available.

Coles said TCI also points to its long history in the

business when competing for MDU business. Many MDU managers have seen private-cable

companies offer the sun and moon, only to fold before ever wiring a unit.

Brian Adamik, who follows the MDU marketplace at Cambridge,

Mass.-based market-research firm The Yankee Group, agreed that the failures of some of

those firms have helped cable. MDU managers 'are looking for a brand name, for a

credible brand in the marketplace,' he said.

The flip side is the fact that other behemoths, including

electric utilities and regional Bell operating companies, are also turning their attention

to dense residential complexes.

Adamik noted in a recent report: 'There is little

distinction between a business and a residential apartment building in terms of its

ability to generate large quantities of voice, video and data traffic.' He thinks

that apartment-dwellers will be the first to benefit from multiple-service offerings,

forecasting that 50 percent of consumers in MDUs will have a choice of local phone

providers by the year 2000.