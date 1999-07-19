MDU-Access Bill Shelved

Sacramento, Calif. -- Cable operators got a reprieve in

their fight against changes in California law that could have made it harder for

telecommunications competitors to gain access to multiple-dwelling units and commercial

buildings.

Two bills were under consideration -- one in each house --

but burdened legislators were determined to give the interested parties the opportunity to

negotiate a compromise themselves in private before next year's legislative session.

California Cable Television Association vice president of

governmental affairs Dennis Mangers said a meeting is already planned with a commercial

building-management group in San Francisco that surfaced as a major industry

representative during talks on the two bills.

A Senate version of access reform includes the abolition of

the use of eminent domain by telecommunications providers -- a process under which a

utility was granted the ability to take property, then leave it to the courts later to

determine restitution to the property owner.

The cable industry opposed that version in favor of an

Assembly draft that would require building owners to provide access, with specific

conditions, to telecommunications providers. New buildings would be constructed with

adequate space to meet future telecommunications needs, and exclusive agreements would be

prohibited.

The latter was opposed by building owners and also by the

League of California Cities, which sent a bulletin to all of its members advocating flat

opposition to a bill that it termed "totally inappropriate."

Cities are fearful that telecommunications companies will

determine that the bill would allow them to ignore zoning ordinances, height limits,

colocation requirements and other local laws.

Cities also want the bill to clearly state that

telecommunications infrastructure placed in public rights-of-way is subject to fees to be

set by local governments and, possibly, by building owners.