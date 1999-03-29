MCNIs Mahoney Moves to New York
New York -- William Mahoney, associate publisher of Multichannel
News International, relocates from London to the magazine's headquarters here
April 1. He can be reached at 212-463-6542 (voice) and 212-463-6703 (fax). His address is
245 West 17th St., New York, N.Y., 10011. His e-mail address remains unchanged:
MahoneyBill@compuserve.com.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.