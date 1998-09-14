MCN Promotes Hogan, Hires Farrell

Multichannel News has promoted Monica Hogan to

marketing editor and hired Mike Farrell as senior editor.

Hogan replaces Charles Paikert, who was recently promoted

to managing editor of Cablevision magazine, a sister publication to Multichannel

News.

Hogan will continue to provide some coverage of

direct-broadcast satellite. But as the cable industry matures and continues to roll out

new products like cable modems, telephony and digital services, marketing will take center

stage.

"Hogan's promotion is well-deserved, and Farrell --

with his background in cable, telecommunications and finance -- will be a strong addition

to our excellent team of reporters," said Marianne Paskowski, editor in chief of Multichannel

News.

Farrell, in his role as senior editor, will serve as a

general-assignment reporter. Farrell, who will be based in New York, most recently was

senior editor for Boating IndustryMagazine. Prior to that, he was a

reporter for the Capital District Business Review -- a weekly business newspaper

serving the Albany, N.Y., area -- where he covered cable television and

telecommunications.

Prior to that, Farrell was an associate editor for Probe

Research Inc., where he worked on three telecommunications newsletters.