MCN Promotes Hogan, Hires Farrell
Multichannel News has promoted Monica Hogan to
marketing editor and hired Mike Farrell as senior editor.
Hogan replaces Charles Paikert, who was recently promoted
to managing editor of Cablevision magazine, a sister publication to Multichannel
News.
Hogan will continue to provide some coverage of
direct-broadcast satellite. But as the cable industry matures and continues to roll out
new products like cable modems, telephony and digital services, marketing will take center
stage.
"Hogan's promotion is well-deserved, and Farrell --
with his background in cable, telecommunications and finance -- will be a strong addition
to our excellent team of reporters," said Marianne Paskowski, editor in chief of Multichannel
News.
Farrell, in his role as senior editor, will serve as a
general-assignment reporter. Farrell, who will be based in New York, most recently was
senior editor for Boating IndustryMagazine. Prior to that, he was a
reporter for the Capital District Business Review -- a weekly business newspaper
serving the Albany, N.Y., area -- where he covered cable television and
telecommunications.
Prior to that, Farrell was an associate editor for Probe
Research Inc., where he worked on three telecommunications newsletters.
