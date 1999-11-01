MCN Promotes Campbell
By by Staff
New York -- Brian Campbell has been promoted to director,technology advertising for Multichannel News.
Brian has been with Multichannel News for the past sixyears in Denver, and he has been very influential in the continued development of itsBroadband Week section.
"Please join me in congratulating Brian and wishinghim well with his expanded responsibilities," group publisher Lawrence W. Oliversaid.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.