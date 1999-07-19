MCI, Sprint Wireless Plans Downplay Video -- for Now

New Orleans -- Influential newcomers MCI WorldCom Inc. and

Sprint Corp. plan to preserve the video businesses of their new wireless cable properties

for now, but the longer-term picture is fuzzy.

If anything, remarks by top executives from the two telcos

at last week's Wireless Communications Association International (WCA) convention

here underlined multichannel-multipoint-distribution-system operators' ongoing trend

of edging away from the unprofitable video business in favor of booming high-speed-data

services.

"We clearly are in the process of acquiring companies

to satisfy bandwidth-access demand," said Kevin Brauer, Sprint's president of

national integrated services. "To the extent that video can coexist with our need for

bandwidth, we will look into it."

Sprint had indicated earlier that it would use the spectrum

that it planned to acquire through buyouts of People's Choice TV Corp. (PCTV),

American Telecasting Inc. and Videotron USA as one of the access platforms for its

Integrated On-Demand Network (ION) broadband voice and data product.

In its first detailed public discussion about MMDS strategy

since beginning buyouts of CAI Wireless Systems Inc. and Prime One, MCI told the WCA

gathering that its new spectrum complemented its planned patchwork of local-network

platforms -- POTS (plain old telephone service), digital subscriber line, wireless and,

eventually, cable and direct-broadcast satellite -- to provide high-speed-data links to

businesses and consumers.

Along those lines, MCI noted last week that it had become

the first DSL provider to deploy 1,000 points of presence, encompassing 850 U.S. cities

five months ahead of schedule.

MCI also announced a deal to team up with Internet-service

provider Earthlink Network Inc. to offer a nationwide consumer-oriented DSL service, with

market tests already under way in Los Angeles and Boston.

For MMDS, MCI will use a point-to-multipoint architecture,

probably breaking up existing networks into many smaller cell sites so that it can reuse

frequency over a metropolitan market.

As data-centric strategies, the MMDS deals echoed

MCI's $300 million investment last month in wireless Internet-access provider

Metricom Inc. -- backed by Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc. -- and its earlier

announced buyout of nationwide two-way messaging carrier SkyTel Communications Inc.

For now, MCI sees enough promise in video to at least

maintain the status quo for MMDS systems such as Prime One's digital setup in Los

Angeles and adjacent Orange County, Calif.

"We think the line between television and the Internet

is not going to be so obvious a few years from now," said Robert Finch, MCI's

vice president of strategic development and architect of the MMDS deals.

Finch disclosed that MCI had completed its long-rumored

acquisition of Prime One's operating entity, and that it would finalize the purchase

pending Federal Communications Commission approval of license transfers.

MCI owns about 62 percent of CAI, for which it has agreed

to pay some $476 million, and it hopes to win shareholder approval and to complete the

deal within months

"Prime One is a good system," Finch said.

"Clearly, we want to preserve and expand the existing MMDS customer base. It's

almost exclusively video: Beyond that, it's just been trials."

MCI, like Sprint, said the data-market potential of its

MMDS holdings will determine how much bandwidth is left for offering video.

Finch noted, for example, that Prime One had begun actively

marketing its digital-TV service in Los Angeles before it agreed to merge with MCI, but it

will now scale that down until the companies determine how they want to use its network

architecture.

"It's a terrific system, but they only have 200

megahertz at the high end," Finch said.

Brauer separately touted to a WCA audience PCTV's

recently launched "SpeedChoice" digital interactive-video and data offering in

Phoenix as an indication of MMDS' video potential for Sprint.

But he, too, speculated that bandwidth limitations might

make it a more viable product mainly in smaller or secondary markets, where the data

demands on the system would be light enough to leave enough bandwidth free to support a

competitive digital-wireless-TV offering.

Finch said MCI actually began looking at MMDS about two

years ago, but it was put off by the same factors that caused many investors to shun it --

fragmented spectrum holdings, line-of-sight signal requirements and bandwidth that limited

channel capacity.

Now, booming demand for broadband-access platforms and the

pending final FCC approval for two-way MMDS service has created sufficient financial

incentive for cobbling together major market footprints, he added.

Although he would not comment on such rumored targets as

Wireless One Inc. and CAI's sometimes-partner, Nucentrix Broadband Networks Inc.,

Finch said MCI would make more MMDS acquisitions if the price were right.

That prospect may have diminished for the near term, since

the buying binge by MCI and Sprint drove valuations sharply higher.

"We've spent a lot more to buy capacity than we

originally expected," Finch said.

Not all major MMDS operators are eyeing data over video,

however.

BellSouth Corp. -- which recently added Jacksonville and

Daytona Beach, Fla., to its New Orleans, Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., digital-MMDS video

markets -- is indicating that the business will remain TV-centric as the telco focuses its

two-way-data efforts on fiber optic and DSL platforms.

Bob Frame, president of BellSouth Entertainment, said the

company was on target with its business plan and, at times, it had topped $60 per month in

average subscriber revenue due to strong cable and pay-per-view buys.

"We think we've broken the code on some things

and, operationally, we are doing some things that others couldn't quite figure out

how to do," he said. "I think we're going to make money at this. As long as

we've got another path -- a wireline path to get a data service to it -- we're

not forced to look at this as a data-delivery platform."

Frame added that there were no current plans to launch new

MMDS markets, although it was possible that BellSouth could migrate its three analog

systems -- in Louisville, Ky., and Fort Myers and Lakeland, Fla. -- to digital.