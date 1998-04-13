MCI Pursues Long-Haul Delivery of HDTV

Las Vegas -- MCI Communications Corp. entered the

high-definition television arena last week by announcing plans to carry digital broadcasts

over its nationwide fiber optic long-haul network.

The first takers, NBC and LIN Television, began testing the

service earlier this month, with a live broadcast in Dallas of the opening day Texas

Rangers Major League Baseball game. The game was produced by LIN and broadcast by

NBC's KXAS/Channel 5 in HDTV format. While no Dallas-area baseball fans have digital

or HDTV sets yet, they were able to watch the event at a nearby Circuit City store, which

was provided with a Zenith Electronics Corp. HDTV set for the game.

Charles Jablonski, NBC's vice president of

engineering, said MCI's network "will enable us to provide live programming to

our HDTV viewers with the same ease as studio-produced productions."