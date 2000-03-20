MCI Moves Ahead in Wireless Broadband

MCI WorldCom Inc. has found a way to get wireless-broadband

services up and running without waiting for the government to issue two-way MMDS licenses,

allowing the carrier to both test the technology and to refine its market plan for planned

rollouts of the high-capacity systems later this year.

"As we test and build out our [multichannel multipoint

distribution service] platform in larger cities, our service-market trials will be hosted

in smaller cities where we have existing wireless assets," MCI WorldCom Wireless

Solutions president John Stupka said. "By market-testing now, we'll be able to

offer our customers in certain markets a competitive package of broadband services by the

end of the year."

To accomplish its interim goals, the carrier is using the

small slice of spectrum it holds in the Wireless Communications Service band to offer

two-way high-speed fixed services in market trials now under way in Jackson, Miss.; Baton

Rouge, La.; and Memphis, Tenn.

Stupka said the company is offering two versions of the

service -- one operating at a scalable range of digital-subscriber-line speeds for

business customers, and the other at 310 kilobits per second for residences at a monthly

rate of $39.95.

Because WCS operates at 2.3 gigahertz -- sandwiched between

the frequencies used by MMDS at 2.1 GHz and 2.5 GHz to 2.7 GHz -- the company is able to

get a feel for operations at the MMDS frequencies while it awaits long-delayed two-way

licenses. That process at the Federal Communications Commission is now expected to

conclude this summer.

"We're using the current-generation platform

supplied by Hybrid Networks [Inc.], but soon, we'll begin testing some of the new

systems coming on the market," MCI spokesman Joe Paluska said.

These tests will get under way in the Boston and Dallas

areas in the second quarter, and they will run for two to three months, after which the

carrier will bring paying customers on for a market trial, Paluska said.

The company isn't saying which vendors' systems

will be chosen for these big-city trials. Paluska named ADC Telecommunications Inc., Cisco

Systems Inc., Motorola Inc., Hybrid, Nortel Networks and Lucent Technologies as vendors

with which MCI is evaluating platforms, Paluska said.

All of these companies are in the process of bringing to

market two-way wireless-broadband systems that are meant to overcome the limitations that,

so far, have held back deployment of point-to-multipoint networks in the United States,

for MMDS and for higher-frequency local multipoint distribution service.

The FCC has long been prepared to move ahead with two-way

licensing of MMDS operators, but it has held off pending operator determination that the

technology is ready.

The latest vendor to make its next-generation-system

intentions known is ADC, which said last week that it was introducing a two-way system

designed specifically for the MMDS and WCS frequencies.

The new "Axity" line is a carrier-class system

that takes advantage of the Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification standard to

meet market requirements for redundancy, low costs and scalability, said John Frederick,

vice president and general manager of the company's broadband-wireless-access unit.

The new ADC system -- operating in five field trials in the

United States, Canada and Latin America -- exploits the expanded feature sets some vendors

have implemented in their DOCSIS chip sets to provide the equalization and

mixed-modulation formats needed for wireless operations.

This means there are no great costs associated with moving

the platform to wireless, which results in an overall customer-premises-equipment cost of

under $500 in volume deployments, Frederick said.