MCI Buys CAI Wireless As Telco Ardor Returns

MCI WorldCom, the No. 2 long-distance carrier, has fired a

return shot in the battle for wireless spectrum with its agreement to purchase CAI

Wireless Systems Inc., an Albany, N.Y.-based wireless cable-television provider, for as

much as $408 million.

It has been rumored for weeks that MCI purchased a large

portion of CAI's debt, which the Albany company acknowledged in announcing the deal.

An MCI spokeswoman confirmed the company's intention

to purchase CAI, but she declined further comment. CAI officials did not return phone

calls.

Aside from its position in CAI debt -- which was confirmed

last week -- MCI has also been said to have substantial portions of debt from other

wireless cable providers, including Wireless One Inc., People's Choice TV Corp.

(PCTV) and American Telecasting Inc.

Sprint Corp. agreed to buy PCTV earlier this month for

about $126 million.

MCI plans to use CAI's wireless spectrum for the

"last-mile" connection between its network and its customers. Currently, MCI and

other LDCs have to pay access fees to local telephone companies for access to the customer

premises.

CAI operates wireless cable systems in six markets in the

Northeast, and it owns licenses for another eight areas, passing a total of 16.1 million

homes.

The company also owns a 94 percent stake in CS Wireless

Systems, Inc., a wireless cable operator based in Plano, Texas, which passes 7.7 million

homes.

MCI is buying the shares from Merrill Lynch Global

Allocation Fund, a unit of Merrill Lynch & Co., and Murray Capital Management, a New

York investment bank.

Although neither company would reveal how much of its stock

it would sell, according to past CAI proxy statements, MLGAF and Murray owned a combined

58 percent of CAI stock.

With CAI, MCI would also get a substantial piece of CS

Wireless, a wireless cable firm that CAI owns with Nucentrix Broadband Networks Inc.

(formerly Heartland Wireless Communications Inc.). CAI and Nucentrix have set up

partnerships in the past for wireless cable licenses.

Wireless Communications Association International (WCA)

president Andrew Krieg said MCI's plan for wireless cable was anybody's guess.

"All options are on the table -- and that includes digital video -- until the

companies say what they want to do," Krieg said.

CAI has to hope that being bought by an interexchange

carrier works out better than the company's past experience with local-exchange

carriers.

In 1997, Bell Atlantic Corp. purchased options on 48

percent of CAI stock in a partnership with Nynex Corp. valued at about $300 million. Bell

Atlantic -- which later bought Nynex -- wanted to deliver digital video over wireless

spectrum.

But line-of-sight constraints -- microwave technology needs

a clear path to the customer premises to be successful -- and a decision to back away from

the video business prompted Bell Atlantic to bail out of CAI, sending CAI and other

wireless cable stocks that had risen sharply on telco interest into a tailspin.

Ultimately, CAI and some other wireless cable firms

reorganized under bankruptcy law. After emerging from a Chapter 11 reorganization earlier

this year, CAI basically abandoned video in favor of high-speed Internet service.