McGovern Leaves Geographic
Sandy McGovern has resigned as president of National
Geographic Channels Worldwide, ahead of the planned launch of a U.S. channel.
McGovern's departure last month followed the November
appointment of former Star TV executive David Haslingden as CEO of National Geographic
Channels International, a new post.
News Corp., which bought 50 percent of NGCW last year, has
assigned some of its executives (including Haslingden) to high-level posts at the venture.
NBC and National Geographic Television own the remaining equity.
Fox Channels Group is overseeing distribution for the
planned domestic National Geographic Channel, for which a leadership team has not yet been
named.
McGovern, who oversaw NGC's international expansion,
has started her own media consulting firm, McGovern Media Associates.
Last week, she said she was talking with a few companies,
including a dot-com venture, about consulting work in exchange for equity positions.
"I'm prepared to take some time and evaluate the
opportunities that are in the marketplace. There is no shortage of opportunities,"
she said.
