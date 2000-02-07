McGovern Leaves Geographic

Sandy McGovern has resigned as president of National

Geographic Channels Worldwide, ahead of the planned launch of a U.S. channel.

McGovern's departure last month followed the November

appointment of former Star TV executive David Haslingden as CEO of National Geographic

Channels International, a new post.

News Corp., which bought 50 percent of NGCW last year, has

assigned some of its executives (including Haslingden) to high-level posts at the venture.

NBC and National Geographic Television own the remaining equity.

Fox Channels Group is overseeing distribution for the

planned domestic National Geographic Channel, for which a leadership team has not yet been

named.

McGovern, who oversaw NGC's international expansion,

has started her own media consulting firm, McGovern Media Associates.

Last week, she said she was talking with a few companies,

including a dot-com venture, about consulting work in exchange for equity positions.

"I'm prepared to take some time and evaluate the

opportunities that are in the marketplace. There is no shortage of opportunities,"

she said.