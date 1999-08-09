McCain Wants Congress to Pass DBS Bill

Washington -- Senate Commerce Committee chairman John

McCain (R-Ariz.) voiced concern last week that the effort to permit direct-broadcast

satellite carriers to transmit local TV signals has stalled.

McCain's irritation stems in part from his belief that

DBS provision of TV signals throughout local markets would serve to check cable-rate

increases without the need for government price controls.

The House passed its bill (H.R. 1554) April 27, and the

Senate passed its bill (S. 247) May 20. Because the bills are similar but not identical, a

House-Senate panel must reconcile the two versions.

But in more than two months, the House-Senate conference

committee has not met even once so that staff from both chambers could begin meeting among

themselves in an attempt to craft a unified bill.

McCain, annoyed by the lack of progress, went public with

his frustration in an Aug. 3 letter sent to Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), House Judiciary

Committee chairman Henry Hyde (R-Ill.) and House Commerce Committee chairman Tom Bliley

(R-Va.) -- the other key players in the satellite legislation.

In the letter, McCain said any attempt to blame delay on

the complexity of the legislation was groundless. Since passage of the Senate DBS bill,

President Clinton signed into law a Y2K-liability law that McCain said was just as

complicated as the DBS legislation.

"It is a shame that Congress is not acting with

similar alacrity to protect the interests of millions of satellite-TV and cable-TV

consumers now," he added.

McCain, who is a conferee, said he was "not only

prepared, but impatient" to begin the negotiations with the House.

Nothing will happen over the next few weeks because both

the House and Senate left last week for their annual August recess, and they won't

return until Sept. 7.

"We are disappointed that this [August] deadline was

passed without congressional action. We will continue to push for this legislation,"

said Chuck Hewitt, president of the Satellite Broadcasting & Communications

Association, the DBS industry's Washington lobbying arm.

Under both bills, DBS carriers would be allowed to provide

local dish owners with a full complement of local TV signals, especially the local feeds

of the major networks.

That's an important change in current law, which

limits reception of network signals to dish owners who are unable to receive their local

network affiliates with conventional rooftop antennas.

Dish owners who must rely on DBS for network signals are

considered "unserved." Broadcasters have won important court victories showing

that DBS companies have been selling distant network signals to thousands of dish owners

who are considered "served" under the law, forcing the termination of service.

Both bills would require DBS carriers to carry all local

broadcast stations in any market they serve as of Jan. 1, 2002. A firm full must-carry

deadline -- the most important lobbying goal of the cable industry -- is expected to

remain in any legislation that goes to the White House for President Clinton's

signature.

House and Senate sources floated various theories

concerning the state of inaction.

Staff members from the Senate Commerce and Judiciary

committees have met several times and prepared compromise offers to show the House.

However, congressional sources said, staff from the House

Judiciary and Commerce committees have not conducted similar meetings -- a lack of

preparation that some attributed to jurisdictional rivalry between Bliley and Hyde.

"The Commerce Committee has been trying to work with

Judiciary to get this thing moving," a House Commerce Committee source said,

dismissing reports of a Bliley-Hyde feud.

Failure to pass a new law in July caused about 450,000

C-band dish owners -- 25 percent of all C-band consumers -- to lose their network signals

July 31 under a cutoff that stemmed from the litigation.

DirecTV Inc. also shut off distant network signals late

last month to customers residing within so-called grade-A contours, according to a company

spokesman. The company had been "cautiously optimistic" that local- and

distant-signal legislation would be passed earlier this summer, before the July 31

signal-cutoff deadline imposed by a Federal District Court in Miami.

Broadcasters have also sued DirecTV rival EchoStar

Communications Corp., asking a Federal District Court judge to force that company to cut

off distant network signals to households served by local network affiliates.

EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen encouraged viewers of his

monthly customer "Charlie Chat" last week to contact their senators and

representatives in support of DBS-friendly legislation while they're back in their

home districts during the summer recess.

"Go to town meetings if they have them," Ergen

urged his subscribers.

Congressional sources and other observers remained

confident that legislation will pass this year, overhauling the Satellite Home Viewer Act.

The SHVA provision that permits DBS to provide unserved households with distant network

signals sunsets Dec. 31.

Because of the sunset, some have theorized that

broadcasters are encouraging the delay on Capitol Hill as a way of pressuring the DBS

industry to yield ground on new provisions dealing with who can legally receive distant

networks signals.

SBCA spokeswoman Jennifer Buckley said the DBS industry

does not expect the legislative effort to collapse, which would force the association to

lobby for just a quick extension of current law so that the local-into-local battle can be

refought next year.

"I think we are still quite hopeful that this

legislation will pass this year," Buckley said. "That is still very much our

expectation."

Monica Hogan contributed to this story.