Matsushita, Microsoft Link on Boxes

Redmond, Wash. -- Microsoft Corp. scored another

consumer-electronics nod last Wednesday for its Windows CE operating system, when it

signed a nonexclusive memo of understanding with Matsushita Consumer Electronics to

collaborate on the use of Windows CE in digital TVs and set-top boxes.

Craig Mundie, senior vice president of Microsoft's

consumer-products division, said during a press teleconference that he expects

Microsoft's partnerships with Matsushita, under its Panasonic brand name -- as well

as its earlier agreements with Sony Corp. and Hitachi Corp. -- to accelerate the retail

and MSO-controlled availability of digital set-tops.

"You've already seen an indication that the cable

industry does seek participation of major consumer-electronics companies in building out

the number of products that will be required," Mundie said, adding, "While some

of the initial [cable] products are focused on traditional suppliers, like [General

Instrument Corp.] or [Scientific-Atlanta Inc.], I do think that you'll ultimately see

companies like Sony and Matsushita offering products, even in traditional [MSO]

distribution arrangements."

Mundie said he's not sure if consumer-electronics

companies will outrun GI and S-A, but "they will meet the demand that's

there."

Yoshitomi Nagaoka, director of Matsushita's AVC

Product Development Laboratory, said he wants to work in tandem with Microsoft to develop

digital-cable set-tops for MSOs.

"We're also considering the retailing of these

set-tops," Nagaoka added.

The basic agreement on joint-development efforts covers

five main areas, executives said:

Next-generation personal-computer technology that

receives, decodes, processes and displays digital-TV broadcast signals;

A launch of WebTV Networks terminals in Japan in

time for the 1998 winter selling season;

Collaboration on the development of digital-cable

advanced set-top boxes;

Porting of Windows CE to adapted versions of

Matsushita's AM33 microprocessor chip series; and

Creation of a corporate-licensing policy that lets

Matsushita use Windows CE in multiple product categories.