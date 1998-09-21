Masters Moving On After Building E

After a nine-year stint that put the celebrity-oriented

network in the black, E! Entertainment Television president and CEO Lee Masters is moving

on at the end of the year, most likely to be part of an entrepreneurial new-media venture.

Masters was hoping to announce his new job this week, after

surprising some cable-industry veterans by tendering his resignation during so-called Hell

Week. Masters plans to leave E! when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Published reports said Masters will get $15 million to $20

million as a payout at the end of his contract, but he declined to comment on the matter.

Masters said he was in final negotiations for a post,

"very much in the industry," that will have the backing of major media players.

"I believe in the convergence of the TV set and the

Web," he said. "And I'm really bullish on the set-top boxes and developing

digital programming."

Since the beginning of the year, Masters has been

discussing with both Brian and Ralph Roberts -- Comcast Corp.'s president and

chairman, respectively -- whether or not he would renew his five-year deal. He said he

wanted to give them plenty of notice if he did plan to leave, so that they could begin the

hunt for a successor.

Masters' senior staff were aware of those discussions,

sop they weren't surprised by his resignation. This month, he said, he finally

decided to leave.

"I made the decision that I really want to do

something different," Masters said. "I need to have change to keep

growing."

Masters and Brian Roberts announced Masters' pending

departure at a meeting in Los Angeles last Monday evening with E!'s management, which

was also attended by Steve Burke, president of Comcast Cable Communications, and by

Comcast treasurer John Alchin.

In 1997, Comcast and The Walt Disney Co. formed a

partnership that paid $321 million to buy out Time Warner Inc.'s 58 percent stake in

E!. As a result, E! is now 79.2 percent-owned by a joint venture between Comcast and

Disney, with Comcast controlling 50.1 percent of that joint venture. MediaOne and

Tele-Communications Inc. each own 10.4 percent stakes in E!.

Masters, a veteran of MTV: Music Television, joined E!

right before its launch in June 1990. The network, which reaches 52 million homes, came to

profitability under his tenure, and it is launching a spinoff, Style, Oct. 1.

E! has increased its portion of original programming and

added edgy shows such as Talk Soup, The E! True Hollywood Story and Howard

Stern to its roster.

According to Paul Kagan Associates Inc., E! generated $114

million in revenue last year, and Kagan estimates that it will reach $124.4 million this

year.

Several sources said Masters had been seeking more

expansive duties at Comcast.

He also had to endure a period from 1995 to late last year

when Comcast was an investor in C3, a programming company led by Rich Frank. C3 oversaw

Comcast's stake in E!, so Frank was essentially looking over Masters' shoulder.

Frank joined Cybermeals, an online meal-takeout service,

last week.

Masters will still be at E! to preside over the launch of

Style, a fashion and design network.

E! will pay reported launch fees of $5 to $7 per subscriber

to obtain analog carriage for Style -- a difficult task in the current channel-locked

environment. Because it only has one network, E! doesn't have the kind of leverage

and muscle that major programmers, such as Turner Broadcasting System Inc., have when they

want to launch a new service.

Style will be taking over Q2's transponder space,

immediately picking up more than 2 million Comcast subscribers.

Even with its original primetime programming, E!'s

ratings are up, but they haven't made the strides that networks such as VH1 and

Comedy Central have. In the second quarter, E! earned a 0.4 primetime rating, up 33

percent from 0.3 the prior year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Some cable operators credited E! with being an inexpensive

network that has carved a real niche.

"E! is the type of product that has differentiated

itself from anything else," said Ron Martin, chief operating officer at Buford

Television.