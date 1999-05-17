Mass. Cable Pirate Sentenced to Year

Boston -- A year and a day: That was the prison sentence

for a pirate who was discovered still selling "black-box" kits while under an

injunction to cease his activities.

Joseph Lallier, 50, of Attleboro, Mass., received the

sentence this month in U.S. District Court in Boston, after Judge Joseph Tauro found him

guilty of conspiracy to sell kits used by purchasers to unlawfully obtain cable signals.

Lallier was also convicted of filing false income-tax

statements that omitted his income from the piracy business. The sentence relates to his

activities from 1992 through 1995.

A statement issued by U.S. Attorney Donald Stern after the

sentencing heartened operators. "Stealing cable and helping others to steal cable

drives up costs, making victims of honest subscribers," the prosecutor said.

Lallier and an associate, Thomas Grattan, were before the

court previously in 1991. At that time, Judge William Young enjoined the two men; their

company, Northeast Electronic Inc.; and associated individuals from selling black boxes

and the kits to make them.

Grattan, too, got a year-and-a-day prison term in a

separate hearing by Young.

Special agents of the Internal Revenue Service's

criminal-investigation division and the FBI conducted the investigation into

Lallier's and Grattan's activities.