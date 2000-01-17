Martin, Wladika Exit Fox Sports

One of the last remaining executives from the Liberty

Sports regime, Fox Sports Net executive Jim Martin, resigned last week.

Martin served as vice president and head of business

operations for Fox Sports Net and FX, overseeing much of the development for both

networks. He was one of several executives who moved over to Fox Sports Net from Liberty

Sports, where he was responsible for overseeing and managing Liberty's

owned-and-operated regional sports networks. Liberty Sports was merged into Fox Sports in

1997.

Martin said he's leaving the post to spend more time

with his family in Denver and to "give some deep thought" to his next

professional move.

"I made the jump from Liberty Sports to Fox to help

build the national sports network we envisioned, and I'm proud to say that

today's Fox Sports Net is the successful result," he said in a prepared

statement."

Jeff Shell, president of Fox Channels Group, said in a

prepared statement that Martin's "vast knowledge of the industry was

instrumental to the creation of Fox Sports Net and to the overall success of our

business."

In other Fox Sports personnel moves, the company's

senior vice president of media relations, Vince Wladika, also resigned last week, citing

family obligations. He recently adopted a child from Russia.

Wladika oversaw media relations for both broadcast and

cable for Fox Sports over his nearly six-year stint. He intends to continue to work with

Fox as a consultant, the company said.