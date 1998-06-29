Marketing 98: Cable Nets Detail Plans

The following is a list of cable-network marketing and

promotional projects that are either ongoing or on the drawing board for the remainder of

the year. Some services have not firmed up their promotional plans for the rest of 1998,

and they are thus not listed.

A&E Network:

Starting June 29, A&E will begin running its

"Mysteries to Die for" series five nights per week. The network will kick off

the festivities with its "July to Die for" event -- four weeklong blocks of

mysteries throughout July, with each week featuring a different crime solver: Hercule

Poirot (June 29 to July 3), Sherlock Holmes (July 6 to 10), Inspector Morse (July 13 to

17) and Miss Marple (July 20 to 24). A&E will also run the "Mystery Weekend to

Die for" national sweepstakes, which will offer 33 grand prizes of weekend trips to

Phoenix to participate in a "murder-mystery" weekend. Other versions of the

sweepstakes will be offered exclusively to certain MSOs and systems. A separate contest

for certain systems in the New York area, titled "Mystery in the Park

Sweepstakes," will grant 45 winners and their guests a day in the "Big

Apple," enjoying "high tea" at the Plaza Hotel, dining at Tavern on the

Green and participating in an adventure in Central Park, during which they'll try to

uncover clues to solve a mystery.

American Movie Classics

From July 31 through August 21, AMC will run its "Remember

WENN Watch and Win Sweepstakes," in conjunction with the fourth season of its

award-winning series, Remember WENN. The series will premiere July 19 on a new day

and time -- Friday at 10 p.m. EST and 10:30 p.m. PST. The sweepstakes, co-sponsored by

Radio Spirits, will feature as its grand prize an all-expenses-paid trip to New York and a

walk-on role on the series.

AMC goes ape-crazy in September with the launch of its

"Primates Across America for Planet of the Apes on AMC" marketing

initiative. The national cause-marketing promotion, which honors the 30th anniversary of Planet

of the Apes, will run in conjunction with AMC's Planet of the Apes

documentary and film festival. AMC is not monkeying around: Prizes will be awarded to U.S.

zoos that get their primates to watch at least one of the Planet of the Apes

movies.

Boo! In late October, AMC offers up the "Monsterfest:

House of Horrors Sweepstakes," a national event in conjunction with the airing of a

week of classic monster movies (beginning Oct. 26) and culminating in an all-day/all-night

"AMC Monster Moviethon" on Halloween weekend. The contest will give one family

the chance to have themselves and their home made over for Halloween by horror-movie pros.

The winners will also be whisked away to New York to an annual horror expo at Madison

"Scare" Garden. AMC will promote the contest starting in early September with

radio and cross-channel spots, print ads and point-of-purchase displays. In a radio

tie-in, titled "Scream," listeners will be invited to participate in a

"scream-off" contest, with the winner to receive a one-year supply of airline

tickets.

Animal Planet

The "Paws Across the Planet" promotion, designed

to help affiliates in their acquisition and local-ad-sales efforts, offers subscribers a

chance to win an all-expenses-paid safari tour for two through Africa's Serengeti,

personally guided by Jim Fowler, host of Mutual of Omaha'sWild Kingdom.

The grand-prize winner will also appear on Animal Planet during its "World Animal

Day" celebration in October. Other winners will be awarded giant panda dolls (the

giant panda is the endangered animal being honored by this year's celebration).

"Animal Planet Rescue" brings together affiliates

and the American Humane Association to help instruct the public and rescue workers on how

to protect animals in times of natural or man-made disaster. The promotion will center

around an 80-foot disaster-relief vehicle and a mobile park that will travel to 20 U.S.

markets during 1998. The relief truck -- which features an ambulance, a mobile veterinary

clinic, rescue rafts and a high-tech command center -- will make affiliate-sponsored

visits where the public can learn about animal-safety issues. At these stops, local cable

companies can invite the public to tour the truck and to visit Animal Planet Park. The

park is an interactive animal-themed festival where visitors can meet AHA rescue workers,

view Animal Planet programming, participate in games and contests and watch presentations

by specially trained animals such as police dogs and horses.

BET on Jazz

BET on Jazz is partnering with Festival Productions and

various other sponsors to present several major jazz festivals from June to August.

Performances will air on BET on Jazz's Jazz Scene, a music-newsmagazine

series. Signage and promotion will appear on local radio and in newspapers.

BET on Jazz will partner with Canada-based Rogers

Cablesystems and other sponsors during the "Caribana" festival -- an annual

Caribbean-community-based celebration in the Toronto area that takes place from July to

August. The festival will be promoted in radio, print and cross-channel spots.

Black Entertainment Television

BET is teaming up with Coors Brewing Co., MCA, Motown and

Kedar Entertainment for the "Coors Light Roots of the Rhythm Tour," which dances

its way through nine U.S. cities from spring to fall, featuring concerts by

rhythm-and-blues and rap artists who will perform on the "BET on Wheels" mobile

stage. Local-affiliate systems will be involved in the concerts, which will be partnered

with a different annual community event at each stop to help generate interest and

awareness. The concert series -- which will include performances by Chico DeBarge, Keith

Washington and Shades -- began May 24, and they will run until Oct. 30.

Bravo

Bravo begins its "Start Smart" program this

summer, in conjunction with Americans for the Arts and operator affiliates. It's

aimed at bringing an arts education to every child.

The network will also continue its yearlong partnership

with Borders Books & Music in support of the Bravo Profiles series. Bravo and

Borders are inviting cable affiliates this fall to take part in the promotion, which will

create a list of favorite artists nationwide.

Cable News Network

In conjunction with the premiere of CNN's landmark TheCold War documentary series, the network plans a multipart outreach plan, led by

the series' online companion, CNN.com/ColdWar, which will offer informative and

interactive multimedia content. Other parts of the plan include: a collaboration between

CNN, CNN Interactive and Turner Learning, endorsed by the National Council for Social

Studies, on a CD-ROM containing a teachers' guide to the series, episode summaries

and other educational information related to the series; the Sept. 6 release of a

companion book, Cold War: An Illustrated Series, published by Time Warner's

Little, Brown and Co.; Warner Home Video's Oct. 6 release of a

collector's-edition box of the complete series; and Warner Bros. International

Television's distribution of the series around the world.

Cartoon Network

"Dexter's Duplication Summer" celebrates the

expansion of Dexter's Laboratory from Wednesdays to an 8 p.m.,

Monday-through-Friday showcase, starting June 15. The campaign encompasses daily on-air

giveaways, a fantasy Dexter's Laboratory grand prize and a summerlong live

touring event. The giveaways will continue through August 7. The winner of the grand prize

will have his or her bedroom "Dexter-ized" into a laboratory by the series

creators. The touring portion -- taking place from May 29 through August 26 -- will

feature a bus-sized mobile unit that will visit dozens of U.S. locations, including Six

Flags Theme Parks and major shopping malls. Discovery Zone will sponsor regular on-air

spots on Cartoon during the tour. Local radio stations and cable affiliates will partner

with Cartoon for each market visit. Local cable cross-channel spots will support each

event, and supplemental media will be targeted through live radio remotes from the events.

In celebration of Lego Systems Inc.'s 25th anniversary

in the United States, the toy maker will team up with Cartoon's Scooby-Doo for a

monthlong retail and on-air sweepstakes in October, titled "Zoinks!." A lucky

winner will receive the entire 1998 Lego assortment, to be delivered by Scooby himself, in

his "mystery machine." The "Lego Imagination Celebration Truck," which

will tour the United States this summer and fall, will also make a special stop at the

winner's home. Cartoon will air a 25-hour Scooby-Doo marathon -- from 6 a.m. on Oct.

24 to 7 a.m. on Oct. 25 -- and one week of Scooby-Doo movies, Oct. 26 to 31, at 8 p.m.,

culminating Halloween night with a primetime-TV world premiere, all sponsored by Lego. The

sweepstakes will be promoted in Lego Mania Magazine and on Cartoon's Web site

on America Online Inc.

Cartoon is reteaming up with Hasbro Toys and Games in

November for an on-air promotion called "Say When!" their fourth-annual

giveaway, which aims to deliver 1,500 new toys to contest winners. Spots will air on

Cartoon Nov. 1 through 13, giving details on how to win. Additional information will be

available on Cartoon's AOL Web site. The grand-prize winner will be visited by an

"ACME Corporation" crew, who will seat the winner on a throne and pile up toys

and games around him or her until the winner holds up a "When!" sign. Footage

from the event will be shown on the network Friday, Nov. 28, at noon (EST).

CBS Eye on People

In conjunction with its series, The Best of Us, Eye

on People is running its first local promotion, which will allow cable systems to solicit

nominations for community heroes who would then be profiled on the series. The series

salutes ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary things in their communities. In

addition to the on-air spots, Eye on People will make donations to the heroes'

favorite charities on behalf of their local cable systems. A mix of taggable TV and radio

spots, posters and newspaper ads will be used to seek out nominees. Local cable systems

will choose a number of community representatives as judges for the campaign. The

promotion will continue into 1999.

Cinemax

From May 1 to Dec. 15, Cinemax is running its "Cinemax

Fan Van" consumer-affiliate promotion. The network, which uses actual movie fans in

its on-air programming, is sending a van and camera crew to 30 U.S. cities to interview

fans and to film new on-air spots. Affiliates in each city will receive locally produced

promo spots featuring people from their own communities.

During a summer acquisition campaign, called "Movies

Rule," running from May 22 to Sept. 30, Cinemax will air more than 1,000 films --

more movies than pay services usually run in an entire year. Marketing materials include

direct-mail pieces, counter cards, posters, ad slicks, radio spots and cross-channel TV

spots.

Comedy Central:

Starting June 29, Comedy Central's The Daily Show

initiates a contest to find a "correspondent for a day." Entrants must simply

submit, in 100 words or less, a letter explaining why they'd make a good

correspondent for the show. The winner -- along with a guest -- will receive a seven-day

trip to New York; while there, he or she will be trained as a correspondent and appear on

a segment of The Daily Show. The "Your Daily Show" contest is sponsored

by General Motors Corp.'s Pontiac Grand Am, Outback Steakhouse, Hollywood Video and

Best Buy.

To celebrate the second anniversary of The Daily Show,

Comedy Central is running an affiliate/local-ad-sales promotion that will send an MSO

winner and guest to China (china being the accepted gift for a second anniversary). The

grand-prize winner receives a trip for two to Beijing, including hotel accommodations,

local tours, Daily Show merchandise and cash. Also, each participating local

affiliate will give away Daily Show premium merchandise. The Daily Show Second

Anniversary Special will debut Wednesday, July 20, at 11 p.m.

In conjunction with the third season of Dr. Katz:

Professional Therapist, which debuted June 22, Comedy Central's Web site, www.comedycentral.com,

is featuring the "Dr. Katz: Professional Therapist Road to Sanity Trivia

Game." From May 1 through July 23, winners who correctly answer six story-based

trivia questions on the Web site will receive such prizes as T-shirts, mugs and

videotapes. One grand-prize winner, to be selected on or around July 30, will receive a

$500 shopping spree in the Comedy Central Online store. New York-based Ignition Design

created animation and a musical score exclusively for the site.

Country Music Television

CMT recently launched its fifth promotional truck. The

53-foot vehicle will join the rest of the fleet on visits to cable systems, country fairs,

festivals and concerts. The truck will also be used by cable ad-sales departments for

tie-ins with local retailers as part of CMT's ongoing marketing promotions in 1998.

CMT is the official sponsor of Vince Gill's current

national tour, starting June 13 and running through December. A CMT truck will appear at

each of his shows -- more than 70 in all. Cable-operator hospitality and tie-ins will take

place throughout the tour.

Hit Trip, CMT's first series of original

programming, will launch Aug. 1. The hour-long show will feature young hosts traveling to

interesting spots in the United States, and the CMT truck will be there to accompany them

on their adventures.

CMT will run a national sweepstakes from mid-August to

mid-September, with the winners receiving a trip for two to Las Vegas to see Vince Gill

perform at Caesar's Palace and meet him backstage.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will launch a campaign targeted to cable affiliates

in mid-September, tied to its "Book TV on C-SPAN2" weekend block. Kits will

include suggestions on how to promote Book TV to subscribers. Also, C-SPAN will redesign

its school buses with Book TV logos and gather programming from the road to be used in the

new block.

C-SPAN will also continue through November its campaign in

a handful of major publications (such as The New York Times and The New Yorker)

for its first historical travel guide and companion video. The book takes travelers and

readers along Alexis de Tocqueville's historic 19th century journey across America,

and it includes historic facts, visitor information and sights to see.

Among the upcoming specials that C-SPAN is promoting is its

July 7 show, A White House Tour, featuring a guided tour of special art and

artifacts in the White House. The network is using radio and print ads to promote the

special.

Discovery Channel

Don't go in the water! In conjunction with "Shark

Week '98," Aug. 9 to 16, which features five premiere episodes, Discovery is

running the "Spot the Fin and Win" sweepstakes. This contest will give away

eight trips, in eight hours during primetime, to great shark zones of the world, including

Australia, the Bahamas, Belize and Bora Bora. Discovery will promote Shark Week in the

national media, and it will provide local affiliates with an abundance of enticing

promotional materials.

Disney Channel

For its second-annual summertime "Disney Channel

PremEARS in the Park" promotion, Disney is partnering with local cable operators and

satellite providers for a 10-city road show, running from June 5 to Aug. 8. The event

transforms a local park into a two-night mini-movie festival, where Disney movies will be

shown on a large Mickey Mouse-ear-shaped screen. While at the park, families can partake

in Disney Channel- and Toon Disney-themed activity areas featuring games, prizes and

appearances by Disney characters. PremEARS in the Park will tie in with The Walt Disney

Co.'s "Spirit of Mickey" campaign, which will include screenings of Mickey

Mouse movie shorts and visits by the "Disney Big Rig" vehicle, which will be

displaying a museum of Mickey products. Local affiliates will also tie in to the event

with local spots and by coordinating a canned food-donation program, dubbed the "Can

Film Festival."

For the "Laugh Till You're Blue in the Face"

contest, Disney will run print ads in the June and July issues of Family Fun and Disney

Adventures and in the summer issue of Disney Magazine, inviting kids to send in

jokes for a chance to win a Walt Disney World family vacation for four. The winners will

perform their joke on-stage at Disney's "Cool Summer Nights" event, and

they will appear on the network's Joke Time. Coppertone will promote the event

with displays in a variety of stores. Disney will feature information about the contest on

its Web site, Disney.com.

In August, Disney teams up with Smucker's Goober

peanut-butter-and-jelly spread on a contest for kids. Kids who draw pictures of

Disney's PB&J Otter characters enjoying sandwiches have chances to win

$5,000 savings bonds and other prizes. PB&J Otter stickers will be featured on

the lids of Goober jars.

E! Entertainment Television

In July, E! will promote its new series, Fashion

Emergency, by teaming up with Allure magazine's editorial staff to

"help right America's fashion wrong." A special episode of the show will

feature Allure staffers giving advice on how to look your best on the beach, culled

from the magazine's July "Beach Blanket Beauty" section. A full-page ad

promoting the show will appear in Allure's July issue.

In late October, E!'s Talk Soup will travel to

Sydney, Australia, to shoot a week of programming. In celebration of this event, E! is

offering the "Talk Soup Down Under" sweepstakes, the grand prize of which

includes a trip for two to Australia, visits to Talk Soup set locations there,

dinner with the Talk Soup gang and local tours in Sydney. Secondary travel-themed

prizes will be offered to other viewers.

In September, E! will offer the Prime Time Emmy Pre-Show,

during which host Joan Rivers critiques the fashion sense of the stars attending the

popular awards show. Viewers who watch the E! special will get a chance to win a trip to

Los Angeles to attend E!'s third-annual Golden Hanger Awards in December,

which features Rivers and a group of fashion experts reliving the year's high and low

points for Hollywood fashion. Promotional spots will run duringthe Prime Time

Emmy Pre-Show, with information on prizes and how to enter the sweepstakes.

Encore

During the month of August, Encore will run a consumer and

affiliate promotion tied in with the hit movie A League of Their Own, about

women's professional baseball during World War II. The sweepstakes offers consumers a

chance to win prop tickets for the 1943 Women's World Series, which were used in the

film, as well as real tickets and a trip to the men's Major League Baseball 1998

World Series.

ESPN

ESPN will offer a number of promotions in conjunction with

its multitiered "Bristol University" campaign. For "Bristol

University's Masters Program," which will coincide with the upcoming NFL season,

participating affiliates and local advertisers will use on-air spots to direct consumers

to specific retail outlets where they can take a "Bristol University Entrance

Exam," giving them a chance to win prizes. A grand-prize winner and guest will

receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Bristol University, which will feature discussions

with an ESPN statistician, a tour of the "campus" and a studio visit to view a

telecast and lunch with the staff. The winner will also travel to New York for a studio

visit to watch ABC's NFL Monday Night Football and a taping of sportscaster

Chris Berman's halftime show. Runners-up can win Bristol University hats, sweatshirts

and T-shirts.

ESPN will also give football fans a chance to attend

"Bristol University Training Camp," which will be held at Disney's Wide

World of Sports. Participating affiliates will also get a chance to attend this football

camp, which will feature clinics, speeches by pro athletes and ESPN talent and dinner at

the ESPN Club in Orlando, Fla. ESPN will offer affiliates a number of incentives, such as

dinner for 10 with a Bristol University "faculty member" for systems that run

the most spots to support the promotion. A random drawing will take place giving

participating local advertisers a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the

1999 Pro Bowl in Hawaii.

ESPN is teaming up with Coors Brewing Co. for the

"Coors Light ESPNdence Days" promotion, running from mid-June through the July 4

weekend and offering viewers 21 consecutive days of quality sports programming. In

addition, a Coors Light sweepstakes is offering lucky viewers a chance to win one of 54

ESPN "press passes," which will allow the winner to gain entry to the press box,

locker rooms and field during selected sports events as well as getting a tour of

ESPN's production truck. In support of the promotion, ESPN SportsCenter anchors

Dan Patrick and Stuart Scott will star in a Coors Light ESPNdence Days commercial during

June and July, and they will also be featured in various ad displays. Consumers 21 and

older can enter the sweepstakes through entry forms found inside packs of Coors Light and

Original Coors cans.

Starting in July, ESPN will introduce "Local Bottom

Line" -- a twice-hourly, two-minute local version of its "Bottom

Line" 24-hour daily sports ticker -- which will offer local affiliates a chance to

input local sports-news updates and highlights. In addition to letting cable ops provide

customized news, Local Bottom Linewill allow them to partner with other local

media on promotions and ads within the feature.

ESPN Classic Sports

Classic Sports is running a special affiliate promotion as

part of ESPN's "Bristol University" multitiered campaign. A sweepstakes,

available only to Classic Sports affiliates, will give football fans a chance to

participate in Bristol University's "Filmmaking 101" class. On-air spots

will run directing consumers to retail outlets where they can "register" for the

"class" via entry forms at point-of-purchase displays. Entrants will list their

picks for the greatest moments in football history. The grand-prize winner will receive an

all-expenses-paid trip to New York to create a football highlight film using clips from

the Classic Sports film library. Participating retailers will receive five "Classic

Sports Gear Bags," containing such items as footballs, jerseys of old National

Football League teams and videos of great moments in NFL history.

Food Network

Food Network -- with the help of renowned chef Emeril

Lagasse, host of cooking show Emeril Live -- recently launched the "Emeril

Five Alarm Firehouse Cook-Off" sweepstakes and "Emeril's Fire Safety

Fund," central components of a long-term programming and community-service effort to

support U.S. firefighters. For the sweepstakes, Food Network is asking firefighters to

submit their favorite firehouse recipes; four finalists, to be chosen in mid-August, will

appear on the hour-long Emeril Five Alarm Firehouse Cook-Off Show, a special

episode of Emeril Live that will air Sept. 7. Viewers will vote for the winning

recipe via a toll-free number, and Emeril will visit the winner's firehouse to cook

up a special meal in person. Affiliates may also enter the sweepstakes by signing up their

local systems to air cross-channel spots and asking viewers to send in recipes and support

their local firehouses. The winning system gets a trip for two to New Orleans to dine at

Emeril's restaurant. Emeril's Family Safety Fund was established to help support

local firehouses through the efforts of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. The

network is asking systems to help raise money for the fund, and it will distribute

promotional materials to local affiliates that wish to do so.

Fox Family Channel

In conjunction with the Aug. 15 launch of the repackaged

Fox Family Channel, the network will begin a wide-ranging, yearlong marketing campaign,

starting with a "teaser" promotion July 15 that will build until the launch

date. The campaign will also include a "Watch and Win" consumer sweepstakes and

a local-market component to help generate local-ad-sales revenue. The sweepstakes will

offer such prizes as a "Getaway" vacation, $100,000 in cash and passes to nine

Busch Gardens theme parks and Sea World in Orlando, Fla. The contest will be promoted on

the Fox broadcast network. Cable ops will be able to sell local sponsorships for the

sweepstakes, and Fox is offering prize incentives for systems that run cross-channel spots

on approved networks. Promotional support will include broadcast and cable-TV ad spots,

radio spots, outdoor media and print ads in national publications.

Fox News Channel

During the second half of 1998, FNC will continue to expand

its "We Report, You Decide" message, adding more national media to its print,

radio and TV ads. The channel's creative also plans to focus more on

"tune-in-specific" advertising.

Fox Sports Américas

Fox Sports Américas is preparing a Hispanic consumer

promotion with a cable affiliate that includes a trip to Mexico and tickets to a soccer

match in the fall. Runner-up prizes will include soccer jerseys and sports bags stuffed

with premiums. Fox plans to support the contest with print, radio and cross-promotion TV

spots; bus benches; point-of-purchase displays; and a local-media public-relations push.

The network is also planning Hispanic community-based

events with affiliates to celebrate the Sept. 16 Mexican Independence Day festivities,

known as "Fiestas Patrias."

FX

In August, FX will present its "Penn &

Teller's Sin City Spectacular Sweepstakes" to support the launch of Penn

& Teller's new variety show. Grand prizes will include trips to Las Vegas and VIP

tickets to Penn & Teller's Sin City Spectacular.

In September, FX will launch "Beverly Hills 90210

Unzipped," a two-week national-consumer promotion to support its fall launch of Beverly

Hills 90210. The promotion, sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., will feature a

chance for viewers to win a grand prize of a "Rock, Shop and Recover" getaway

for two to Beverly Hills, Calif., which will include VIP concert tickets, a shopping spree

on Rodeo Drive and a day at a Beverly Hills spa. Consumers who watch FX's 12-hour

Labor Day 90210 marathon Sept. 7 will be shown an 800 number that will give them

details on how to enter. Other prizes will also be offered, and the event will be

supported by a multitactic ad campaign.

In November, FX will offer "The X-Files Secret

Ballot" consumer promotion to support its second annual "X-Files Viewers

Choice Marathon." The promotion, to be supported by a major ad campaign, will

encourage consumers to vote for their favorite episodes of The X-Files.

Game Show Network

Already kicked off in Atlanta June 20 and culminating in

October, GSN will run its "Coast-to-Coast Search for a Host" promotion. GSN will

search for a game-show host through a series of open-audition events held in conjunction

with local cable operators in eight cities. Participants get a chance to win a $13,000

prize package, in addition to a hosting opportunity on a GSN show. Promotional partners in

the contest include J.C. Penney Co. Inc., the Orlando (Fla.) Visitors Bureau and Outdoor

Products. Eight semifinalists, chosen from each of the participating cities, will fly to

Los Angeles for a series of screen tests, and one will be chosen as a game-show host by a

celebrity panel of judges. The event will be featured as a special on GSN.

The Golf Channel

From June to August, Golf is airing its "Championship

Summer" programming, which features expanded coverage of major Professional Golf

Association and Ladies PGA events such as the U.S. Open, the U.S. Women's Open and

the PGA Championship. Golf will also premiere several golf-related specials and air live

interview and instructional shows. Golf will offer affiliates who sign up for a

"Championship Summer" promotional kit the chance to win new golf clubs, an Izod

prize package or a visit from a Golf on-air personality.

Golf is planning a full plate of marketing promotions in

conjunction with the Oct. 28 debut of Arnold Palmer: Golf's Heart and Soul, an

original two-hour documentary chronicling the life of the legendary golfer.

The History Channel

In September, History will kick off its second-annual

"In Search of History World Sweepstakes," in celebration of all-new

episodes of its nightly In Search of History series. The sweepstakes, designed

specifically for affiliates and their customers, will promote a week of programming

focusing on the dark side of the historic United Kingdom, titled "Bloody Olde

England." Sweepstakes participants will get a chance to win a trip to England, among

other prizes. Promotional elements include a thematic media kit, lobby displays for

affiliates, point-of-sale displays, local-ad-sales support material, tune-in ad slicks,

billstuffers and taggable cross-channel and radio spots.

Home & Garden Television

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 25, HGTV will present the "Great

Fall Fix-Up" promotion. One grand-prize winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize to

remodel any room in their house, as well as a brand new Ford truck. Participating sponsors

include Wilsonart, Serta, Sherwin-Williams and Dap. The promotion will include a major ad

campaign on the local and national level -- radio, cable and broadcast-TV spots; in-store

displays; and ads in newspapers, in magazines and online.

Home Box Office

HBO will run a seasonal acquisition campaign, titled

"It's a Summer Hit Wave," from Aug. 3 to Sept. 9. The campaign will focus

on promoting upcoming hit films, such as In & Out, The Devil's Advocate,

Contact and The Full Monty; and original specials, such as Sinbad's

Summer Jam VII and 70's Soul Music Festival. Promotions will include

direct mail; cross-channel and radio spots; and ad slicks.

From June 5 to Sept. 15, HBO is offering a

consumer-awareness campaign promoting second-audio programming. The campaign seeks to help

affiliates educate Hispanic subscribers about using SAP to receive HBO en Español,

Cinemax Selecciones and Spanish-language versions of other networks.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, for Hispanic Heritage Month, HBO

will run a brand-awareness and acquisition campaign for HBO en Español, featuring direct

mail, radio ads and cross-channel spots, supported by national consumer advertising.

HBO will offer heavy promotional support for several major

original-programming events in the coming months, including: original movies Poodle

Springs (debuts July 25), The Rat Pack (August) and Walter Winchell

(fourth quarter); comedy event Jerry Seinfeld Live: I'm Telling You for the Last

Time (Aug. 9); and a live musical event with Janet Jackson (Oct. 11).

The Independent Film Channel

IFC continues its "Primal Screen" tour of

independent films selected by the IFC Advisory Board, in conjunction with Esquire magazine.

The films include Taxi Driver, The Long Goodbye, Stranger than Paradise and

sex, lies and videotape.

INSP-The Inspirational Network

In the fall, INSP will run a major promotion corresponding

with the debut of its Love Stories of the Holy Land, a new, documentary-style

series. The promotion will tie in with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state

of Israel. A contest and giveaways will be featured.

The network will continue and expand promotions for its

INSP for Kidz children's-programming block (4 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays), which will

include contests; a newsletter with puzzles and games; and new spots featuring Discovery

Jones, a live character who promotes the block on-air and in person. The new Discovery

Jones spots will premiere in the fall, featuring Jones interviewing historical figures

such as Martha Washington.

A new series of contemporary Christian-music programming

will debut this summer. On Aug. 1, INSP will air a live party to promote the premiere of a

new video by the group Point of Grace, and it will also feature a live chat room with the

group.

International Channel

In October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the

International Channel will present an original production aimed at educating women about

the disease and providing resources and information through culturally sensitive materials

and events. The channel is developing a campaign, incorporating local cable affiliates and

community-based organizations, to gain awareness for the program in national and local

ethnic communities and health organizations and to make this information available to

ethnic women.

Knowledge TV

From July into September, Knowledge TV will run an outdoor

summer media campaign built around the theme line, "Isn't it time television

gave you something back?" The ad will appear in major urban markets on buses,

commuter rail, subway clocks and phone kiosks.

This fall, Knowledge TV's continuing "Teacher and

Technology Scholarships" campaign will incorporate sponsorships for in-market

workshops by the new Cable in the Classroom Institute, in conjunction with nearly every

major MSO. The campaign, which is staff-supported and fully customizable (affiliates can

choose from an array of scholarships that involve teachers appearing online in schools),

is part of Knowledge TV's launch-incentive package, and it has been lauded for

achieving community recognition by the Cable Television Public Affairs Association.

The Learning Channel

For TLC's "Safety Heroes" promotion,

affiliates can team up with the American Red Cross and become heroes in their community.

The nationwide campaign will use the Red Cross' safety expertise and network of more

than 1,300 local chapters to help local cable operators offer vital safety information to

their communities in fun and useful ways. Other elements of the promotion include:

taggable public-service announcements that provide Red Cross safety information; local

sweepstakes for schools to choose a "Safety Hero," with the national winner to

receive a trip to Washington, D.C., including a tour of FBI headquarters and the American

Red Cross Disaster Operations Center; and a National Fire Day (Oct. 7) promotion titled,

"The Great Escape."

Lifetime Television

In October, Lifetime will present its "Fighting Breast

Cancer: Our Lifetime Commitment" campaign in conjunction with National Breast Cancer

Awareness Month. Local cable affiliates participating in the campaign number 1,400.

Operators will receive kits that will include taggable PSAs, customizable ad slicks,

posters with the campaign logo and Lifetime program guides featuring a panel with facts

about breast cancer. Programming highlights include coverage of the LPGA Tournament of

Champions for Breast Cancer Awareness (Oct. 8 to 11); a film, The Ann Jillian Story;

and a special, Intimate Portrait: Sydney Seaward.

MTV: Music Television

In conjunction with the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards,

Sept. 10 in Los Angeles, MTV is creating a number of promotions to help support all

aspects of cable affiliates' business, including local ad sales, marketing and

customer service. MTV will offer local-ad-sales-exclusive trip promotions in 41 top

markets -- the grand-prize winners get a trip to the Video Music Awards. "VMA

Mobile Music Packs" will also be given out as secondary prizes. For marketing, MTV

will offer a "watch-and-win" sweepstakes featuring a billstuffer that will ask

three questions related to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. The sweepstakes will be

supported on-air, and the winner will receive a grand-prize trip to the 1998 European

Music Awards. Customer-service representatives will also be eligible to win Video Music

Awards prizes in a "watch-and-win" contest.

MuchMusic

In conjunction with the 1998 MuchMusic Video Awards,

which will air live Sept. 24 at 8 p.m., the network is offering subscribers a sweepstakes,

with the winners and their guests getting a trip to Toronto to attend the awards,

accommodations, limousine transport and $500. The brand-building promotion will take place

from Aug. 3 to 30, and Coca-Cola will be among the sponsors. MuchMusic is offering cable

affiliates sponsorship of the sweepstakes and a wide range of promotional elements,

including taggable displays and ad slicks; press releases; cross-channel and radio spots;

local print ads; and a valuable prize package.

The Nashville Network

On June 20, TNN's Prime Time Country variety

series (which airs Monday through Thursday, at 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.) launched a summer

promotion involving a national search to find country-music talent. For the "Prime

Time Country Road to Nashville Talent Series," the show, in conjunction with

country-radio stations across the United States, will host talent competitions at state

and county fairs. A grand-prize winner will receive $5,000; a trip for two to Nashville,

Tenn.; and a Yamaha guitar, and runners-up will also win prizes. Solo artists and bands of

six members or less are eligible to enter. A total of 24 acts will be chosen from the

quarterfinal round, and four acts will be chosen from the semifinals. The finals will take

place Oct. 8, on Prime Time Country, as part of TNN's "Bright Lights, Big

Cities" theme week. Sponsors of the promotion include Maalox, Tractor Supply Co. and

10-10-321.

From July 1 to Aug. 31, TNN will run its "Second

Annual Country Songwriting Contest" -- a national contest that will give an amateur

songwriter a chance to have his or her song recorded at Nashville's famed Emerald

Sound Studios. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Delbert McClinton will be among the judges

choosing the winner, and songwriter-producer Robert Ellis Orrall will record the winning

song. In addition to a trip for two to Nashville and the recording, the grand-prize winner

will win $5,000; a Yamaha piano, recorder, and acoustic guitar with case; and an

appearance on Prime Time Country. Entrants can submit one or two songs for a fee,

and the submissions will be evaluated by music-industry pros. A total of 50 finalists will

be selected to partake in the final round.

Nickelodeon

In late summer, Nick will introduce the

"Nickel-O-Zone," a one-hour block of original programming slated to run Sundays

through Fridays, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. New shows to run during the block include: The

Wild Thornberrys, an animated series; Cousin Skeeter, a live-action comedy; and

Animorphs, a live-action adventure. The block will be hosted by a new animated

character, "O," who will help to launch the block by inviting kids to solve

riddles and word games by holding their red-reveal "O-Scope" devices up to the

TV screen. As part of Nick's marketing push, O-Scopes will be made available on

packages of certain Kraft-brand products, as well as in participating Blockbuster Video

stores. A number of other products tied in to the Nickel-O-Zone programs will be available

from Kraft, and Burger King will also offer "Kids Meals" featuring Nickel-O-Zone

toys.

Nick and Campbell Soup Co. are teaming up to tie in

Campbell's soups with popular Nick-owned properties Rugrats and Blue's

Clues in a major kids'-marketing initiative. Campbell will debut "Rugrats

Pasta with Chicken and Broth" soup, featuring pasta shaped like Rugrats characters.

Beginning in August, Blue, the animated canine star of Blue's Clues, will be

featured on the front label of cans of Campbell's "Alphabet Soup," while

interactive Blue's Clues games using invisible ink will be found under the

label. Campbell is also sponsoring the premiere issue of Blue's Clues magazine,

which will be available free-of-charge with three proofs of purchase from Campbell's

Alphabet Soups.

QVC

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, QVC

is again presenting "FFANY Shoes on Sale," the Fashion Footwear Association of

New York's fifth-annual fund-raiser to benefit breast-cancer research and education.

The benefit will air live from The Pierre in New York, Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and

it will feature shoes from the world's top designers offered at one-half of their

retail price. A variety of designers, celebrities and dignitaries are expected to

participate in the event. More than 70,000 pairs of designer and brand-name shoes are

donated by members of FFANY.

In early fall, iQVC, QVC's interactive unit, will

unveil a collaborative online-retailing effort, dubbed "TheSquare@iQVC," which

will partner iQVC with top Internet retailers barnesandnoble.com, N2K's Music

Boulevard, NetGrocer and Cyberian Outpost Inc. TheSquare@iQVC will be highlighted on

iQVC's home page (www.iqvc.com), and it will enhance iQVC's product

selection with items from the other popular online catalogs.

Romance Classics

In September and October, Romance Classics will premiere

"The Crush" -- an event featuring original programming, with an emphasis on

wines and wine-harvest celebrations. The network will host an affiliate trip to the Napa

region of California, as well as a special wine gift-basket mailing. Also as part of The

Crush, in October, Romance will premiere a one-hour special, Country Inn

Magazine's Top 5 Country Inns, which it will promote in magazines, and it will

offer affiliate trips to participating inns and a special wine extravaganza sweepstakes

for consumers.

Romance Classics has teamed up with Bride's

Magazine in sponsoring "The Big Toss" promotion. Having already started June

4 and continuing through the summer, Romance will travel to 12 U.S. cities to throw out a

bouquet, with the catcher to receive a wedding dowry valued at more than $25,000. More

than 25 advertisers have signed on as sponsors for The Big Toss, each contributing to the

dowry such prizes as an all-expenses-paid honeymoon, china, linens, jewelry, crystal and

housewares. The network is also running a national sweepstakes, with the winners to

receive the dowry, as well as his-and-hers Ford Escort ZX2s. The Big Toss bouquet will be

thrown by local celebrities and dignitaries in each of the 12 major markets. Special

programming related to the promotion will air on the network, and Bride's will

promote the event heavily in its June/July issue.

Sci-Fi Channel

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, Sci-Fi will begin airing

digitally remastered versions of the 80 original Star Trek episodes. The episodes

-- which have been color-corrected, and which feature footage that had been edited out

since the shows originally aired in the 1960s -- will air weeknights, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(EST). To help local cable ops take advantage of the series, Sci-Fi's

affiliate-marketing and national-consumer-promotion departments are launching a number of

campaigns. On Aug. 1, Sci-Fi will launch its four-week "TrekFest '98"

consumer promotion. Cable ops in 30 markets will be provided with a grand-prize trip to

"The Star Trek Experience" in Las Vegas, as well as Star Trek-inspired

electronic devices and Home Shopping Network gift certificates. Affiliates will be

provided with a wide array of promotional opportunities and materials, such as taggable

radio and cross-channel spots, billstuffers, a "Starfleet Passport Savings Book"

and employee incentive suggestions. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Sci-Fi will partner with HSN

Inc. on the Star Trek Collectibles Show, offering Sci-Fi and Star Trek-related

merchandise live on HSN. Also in September, Sci-Fi and Best Western International hotels

will join to offer a Star Trek sweepstakes available to Best Western guests in

2,180 U.S. locations. The sweepstakes will be promoted on-air, online and in the hotels.

In October, Best Buy Co. will run a Star Trek sweepstakes that will be promoted in

its 270 stores through point-of-purchase displays and on monitors; Best Buy will also

promote the contest on-air, online and in newspaper circulars.

Showtime

Having begun May 27 and running for four months, Showtime

will display the world's longest advertisement on New York's Port Authority Bus

Terminal building. The 10,350-square-foot, block-long ad -- part of Showtime's

"No Limits" brand campaign -- wraps around a corner of the building, located on

Eighth Avenue between 41st and 42nd Streets.

Speedvision

The "Speedvision National Van Tour," which

launched this spring, will run through the end of the year, visiting major auto- and

motorcycle-racing events in an effort to heighten brand awareness. At each stop of the

tour -- 20 markets and 24 events in all -- the van is converted into an elaborate stage,

with audio and video systems, where visitors can win prizes and get autographs from their

favorite drivers. Fans will also get the chance to win a 1998 Ducati Monster 750

motorcycle.

Starz!

The "Your Ticket to the Starz!" promotion,

running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, will feature a free preview of the network Sept. 25 to

27. During the preview, customers will get a chance to win a three-night, four-day trip

for two to either Aspen, Colo., or Orlando, Fla. Employees from local affiliates that meet

sales goals will be entered into a drawing with a chance to win a similar trip.

Sundance Channel

Marketing and promotional campaigns during the third and

fourth quarters of 1998 include:

A total of 800 Blockbuster Video stores will feature a

"Sundance Channel Recommends" section, stocked with independent films on video

that Sundance endorses and accompanied by signage promoting the channel.

Sundance will offer theatrical sponsorships of various

independent films, including local-screening programs and contests. Pi, a 1998

Sundance Film Festival award-winner, will be screened in 15 markets, and one filmmaker

will get the chance to have their work featured on the channel by entering their feature

or short film in a contest sponsored by the network and Artisan Entertainment.

The network will award masters-level film students in key

markets the opportunity to attend "The Sundance Institute's Annual

Producer's Conference" -- a workshop designed to educate producers about their

craft, industry trends and jobs.

TBS Superstation

TBS will team up with Ernest & Julio Gallo Vineyards

and Cooking Light magazine to host the inaugural "Dinner & a Movie Super

Chef Cook-Off." The companies will select one chef in each of 10 markets to develop a

unique main-course recipe and to compete against each other in a VIP tasting event at the

Supper Club in Manhattan Nov. 4, for the title of "Dinner & a Movie Super

Chef."

Also, TBS and sister company Warner Home Video are teaming

up with Shake 'N Bake to produce a Dinner & a Movie home-video series featuring

four Warner Bros. comedies. The videos will go on sale Sept. 29. The network hopes to

boost viewer awareness of the Friday-night series with off-channel support, on-product

advertising and specially designed displays in video and mass-merchandising stores.

The Travel Channel

Travel has established a partnership with the U.S.

Conference of Mayors that gives operators the chance to promote tourism in their

communities. Travel intends to undertake a number of marketing tie-ins that will make its

affiliates a part of local-tourism initiatives. Among the elements of the campaign: Mayors

can promote their cities on-air in interstitial segments or local weekend travel updates

co-branded for affiliates; PSAs; and promotion and public-relations opportunities with

local mayors' offices to support affiliates' involvement in local schools.

Turner Classic Movies

TCM and Turner Learning Inc. are offering schools a second

installment of their educational-extension program, "TCM by the Book: Stage to

Screen." Stage to Screen will offer eight classic-film titles based on renowned stage

plays in a commercial-free, cost-free program that will allow teachers to tape and use

these films in the classroom. TCM will also offer schools free accompanying curriculum

materials for use in the classroom. In October, TCM will premiere the films in an on-air

programming block for educators to record and use free-of-charge for up to one year from

the airdate. TCM will also re-air the first TCM by the Book installment, "Novel to

Film," during the 1998-99 school year.

Turner Network Television

TNT is partnering with MCI Communications Corp. and Subaru

for the "Babylon 5 Challenge Sweepstakes." Throughout the summer, when

viewers watch original episodes of Babylon 5 on TNT, they'll be given the

chance to answer trivia questions based on the science-fiction series. Contestants can

enter by sending their answers on a postcard to TNT or through the network's Babylon

5 Web site. The grand prize is a weekend for four at "Space Camp," while

runners-up can win a Sony home-entertainment center and Babylon 5 prize packs.

TNT is a national sponsor of "The Wall That

Heals," a traveling 248-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in

Washington, D.C. This partnership has extended to TNT's cable operators, which

participate on the local level to help bring The Wall That Heals to their cities.

USA Network

On July 24, USA -- along with title-sponsor Fruitopia fruit

beverage -- will launch the 1998 "USA High Road Trip," bringing its USA

High series on a promotional tour of 11 fairs and festivals through Sept. 27. The tour

will feature a main stage and prize-winning opportunities for lucky teens, as well as

pavilions for such sponsors as Adidas, Aiwa, Hershey's and Frito-Lay's Doritos,

at which interactive games and activities are planned. The main stage will host a national

talent search/screen test, and participating teens will be entered into a national

sweepstakes to win a walk-on part on USA High -- including airfare for two to Los

Angeles, accommodations and cash. USA will promote the Road Trip via radio, print,

national and local cable and publicity at an extensive Web-site area. Local radio and

cable will support the tour in each of the 11 market stops.

In honor of the debut of its new original series, Sins

of the City, July 19 at 10 p.m., USA is running a sweepstakes, sponsored by Herbal

Essences, which will run through Aug. 17. The grand prize is a trip for two to South Beach

(Miami Beach, Fla.) -- where the series is set -- including airfare, accommodations for

seven days/six nights, cash and a year's supply of Herbal Essences shampoo.

VH1

VH1 wants to turn your home into a "Love Shack."

This summer, the network is running its third "Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes,"

offering a lucky winner a Labor Day barbecue and concert held at their home. From July 27

to Aug. 15, viewers can enter the contest by phoning or writing VH1 during the

network's "Rock Across America" campaign. The event will take place Sept.

7, and the band will be -- you guessed it -- the B-52s.

VH1 will be heavily promoting a number of annual events,

including the Viewers Vote award show (July 25); the VH1 Fashion Awards

(Oct. 27); VH1's Fairway to Heaven rock 'n' roll golf tournament;

and VH1 Artist of the Year programming (Dec. 12 to 13).

The Weather Channel

TWC, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is

continuing its "Project SafeSide" weather-preparedness campaign, now in its

second year. The program provides resources and guidelines for cable companies to offer

important safety information to their communities. TWC will supply affiliates with

brochures, PSAs, educational videos and displays. Arrangements can also be made for

appearances by TWC and Red Cross safety experts to educate citizens on safeguarding

themselves against injury or property loss in the case of dangerous weather situations.

From August through December, TWC is offering an

educational project called "Look Up! Setting a Course for Sky Exploration," to

help teach sky awareness. Cable affiliates will be able to introduce schools to the

program, which includes a resource guide featuring lesson plans and activities; a cloud

chart; and a related episode of The Weather Classroom. Look Up has been added to

Polaroid's education program and workshop curriculum library, and the company will

train teachers to use instant photography to study the sky.