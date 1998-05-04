Marcus Named Chancellor CEO

Chancellor Media Corp. formally announced last Wednesday

that its next CEO will be Jeffrey A. Marcus, the founder, chairman and CEO of Marcus Cable

Co. L.P.

Marcus, who will continue as chairman and general partner

at the Dallas-based MSO, moves over to the radio broadcaster on June 1. He will continue

to be involved in the cable operator's strategic direction, as well.

"It's a really unique opportunity to take my

skill set, whatever that may be, and translate it into a business" eager to grow

beyond its radio base, the 51-year-old Marcus said in an interview.

Chancellor, with a $7.5 billion market capitalization,

wants to expand into television and outdoor advertising, creating media clusters with

cross-platform advertising opportunities, he said.

Marcus confirmed that Paul G. Allen, who recently bought

out all of Marcus' partners for $2.8 billion to take a majority stake in the MSO,

knew in advance of the Chancellor opportunity and provided for it in Marcus'

three-year employment agreement.

Marcus said the executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart,

of San Francisco, has been hired to help search for his replacement. Top candidates would

have extensive cable experience, financial skills and Wall Street contacts, he said.

Marcus said he still hopes to join the National Cable

Television Association's executive committee as treasurer, and said his colleagues

there have not raised any objections over his job change.

He will replace Chancellor chairman Thomas Hicks as CEO.

Hicks, who is chairman of the Dallas-based leveraged-buyout firm Hicks, Muse, Tate &

Furst Inc., became acting CEO after Scott Ginsburg resigned on April 14.

Hicks and Marcus are close friends. Marcus said yesterday

that Hicks now refers to him as "the $600 million man," based on

Chancellor's share price rise after the announcement Wednesday (up $3.88, or 9

percent, to $46).

Other Marcus executives said last week that employees were

happy he would continue to be around.

"I think most people are reacting extremely positive

to this," executive vice president and CFO Thomas McMillin said.

Lou Borelli, also executive vice president and chief

operating officer, said, "What people are concerned about is the guy who led and

built this thing may not be around as much. But we're going to plow ahead here.

"I don't think there's any undue

concern," Borelli added. "It's just that so much has happened in so short a

period of time, people are having a hard time adjusting."