Marcus Hires McMillin, Gleiner at Chancellor

Dallas -- Chancellor Media Corp. president and CEO Jeffrey

Marcus is bringing Thomas P. McMillin and Richard A.B. Gleiner -- two of his top

lieutenants from Marcus Cable -- over to Chancellor.

McMillin, 37, was executive vice president and chief

financial officer at Marcus, and he is now senior vice president at radio broadcaster

Chancellor. Gleiner, 45, was Marcus' senior vice president and general counsel, and

he now has the same titles at Chancellor. Both report directly to Marcus. The moves were

announced last week.

The two are among several Marcus senior executives who will

not be moving over to Charter Communications Inc., which is merging with Marcus.

Jeffrey Marcus -- who was founder, chairman and CEO of

Marcus Cable -- was the first to defect after billionaire Paul Allen bought Charter in

July for $4.5 billion. Allen had bought Marcus Cable for $2.8 billion in April. Now, the

two companies are being integrated in a process overseen by Charter.

Marcus was in Baltimore last week, delivering the keynote

address at the Atlantic Cable Show and receiving the "Cablevision/Bill Daniels

Operator of the Year Award." He is in the process of removing himself as Marcus'

chairman and general partner, which should be completed after Charter finishes

transferring Marcus' franchises over to Allen's Vulcan Ventures.

Chancellor is expanding beyond radio and into television

broadcasting and outdoor advertising. McMillin will focus on assisting senior managers

with integration strategies and initiatives. At Marcus, he oversaw all corporate

development and finance activities. Before that, he worked at MSOs Crown Media and Cencom

Cable Associates.

Gleiner will be responsible for all legal matters at

Chancellor. At Marcus, he helped to execute the MSO's $1 billion acquisition of

Sammons Communications Inc., as well as Allen's investment.

Both executives came to Marcus in 1994.