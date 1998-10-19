Marcus Hires McMillin, Gleiner at Chancellor
By Staff
Dallas -- Chancellor Media Corp. president and CEO Jeffrey
Marcus is bringing Thomas P. McMillin and Richard A.B. Gleiner -- two of his top
lieutenants from Marcus Cable -- over to Chancellor.
McMillin, 37, was executive vice president and chief
financial officer at Marcus, and he is now senior vice president at radio broadcaster
Chancellor. Gleiner, 45, was Marcus' senior vice president and general counsel, and
he now has the same titles at Chancellor. Both report directly to Marcus. The moves were
announced last week.
The two are among several Marcus senior executives who will
not be moving over to Charter Communications Inc., which is merging with Marcus.
Jeffrey Marcus -- who was founder, chairman and CEO of
Marcus Cable -- was the first to defect after billionaire Paul Allen bought Charter in
July for $4.5 billion. Allen had bought Marcus Cable for $2.8 billion in April. Now, the
two companies are being integrated in a process overseen by Charter.
Marcus was in Baltimore last week, delivering the keynote
address at the Atlantic Cable Show and receiving the "Cablevision/Bill Daniels
Operator of the Year Award." He is in the process of removing himself as Marcus'
chairman and general partner, which should be completed after Charter finishes
transferring Marcus' franchises over to Allen's Vulcan Ventures.
Chancellor is expanding beyond radio and into television
broadcasting and outdoor advertising. McMillin will focus on assisting senior managers
with integration strategies and initiatives. At Marcus, he oversaw all corporate
development and finance activities. Before that, he worked at MSOs Crown Media and Cencom
Cable Associates.
Gleiner will be responsible for all legal matters at
Chancellor. At Marcus, he helped to execute the MSO's $1 billion acquisition of
Sammons Communications Inc., as well as Allen's investment.
Both executives came to Marcus in 1994.
