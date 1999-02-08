The Many Unseen Advantages of Electronic Billing

Electronic delivery of consumer bills is expected to grow

rapidly during the next five years, fueled by expanded usage of the Internet and home

computers.

To remain competitive, billers will need to offer

electronic bill presentment and payment to their customers, even though most of their

bills will still be delivered via traditional print and mail operations. The challenge for

billers is to manage these two delivery processes effectively.

Until now, billers have implemented EBPP as pilot projects,

apart from their paper-billing operations. As the volume of electronic bills grows, the

need to integrate EBPP with paper-billing operations will also grow.

This integration will simplify the movement of customers

from one delivery method to another, improve marketing efforts, ensure seamless customer

service, streamline data processing and measure the performance of the entire billing

operation.

While a pilot program can be a useful introduction to EBPP,

systems and processes that work in a pilot project may not scale to high-volume

operations.

Electronic bill delivery accounts for a tiny fraction of

all bills delivered, but it is expected to grow rapidly during the next five years.

Brokerage firm Piper Jaffray forecasts that 535 million bills will be presented

electronically by 2001 -- a compound annual-growth rate of 275 percent from 1997. This

growth will be enabled by growth in Internet subscriptions and home-computer usage.

According to a study by International Data Corp., the

percentage of all personal computers and network computers that access the Internet will

grow from 53 percent at the end of 1998 to 87 percent by the end of 2002. The percentage

of U.S. households with PCs is expected to grow from 45 percent in 1997 to 66 percent in

2005. Many of these households are already engaged in online banking, online investing and

automated bill payment.

Currently, about 47 percent of U.S. households use direct

payment -- including bank drafts and other forms of automated bill payment -- for at least

one type of payment, and another 17 percent say they would use it if it were available to

them. As EBPP becomes more available and familiar to consumers, its benefits are likely to

convert more interested observers into users.

BENEFITS OF EBPP

The average U.S. home receives 10 to 12 recurring bills per

month, and EBPP can eliminate much of the time required to collect, sort, open, analyze,

pay, mail and file those bills.

Consumers also save money by avoiding postage, check and

service-fee costs. EBPP can also reduce biller costs, improve cash flow and expand

marketing opportunities. These variable costs typically range from 50 cents to 75 cents

per paper bill, or $500,000 to $750,000 for every 1 million bills. Electronic bill payment

also reduces the cost of handling paper remittances -- a cost estimated at $1 per bill.

THE NEED TO INTEGRATE

Effective integration includes five components:

Managing Customer Delivery Preferences: If customers

can choose how they receive their bills, billers must be able to capture and track their

delivery preferences. Customers may receive electronic bills directly from the biller, or

from a third party, such as a bill consolidator or a financial institution. Billers must

be able to accept enrollment information from many sources, validate the information and

change the way that the customer's bill is processed and delivered.

Accessing and Processing Data from Legacy Billing Systems: Regardless

of the delivery method, the billing process begins by preparing customer data from a

billing system. These are typically legacy systems that produce a print stream of summary

data and transaction details for each customer account. For electronic delivery, the data

in this print stream must be parsed and converted into a format suitable for presentation

on the Internet.

For paper delivery, this print stream also must be

manipulated before printing to add finishing equipment instructions, to verify addresses

for postal discounts and to improve the appearance of the bill. This data-preparation

process can be integrated for electronic or paper delivery, using common tools for

print-stream manipulation. A single tool set for both delivery methods can reduce training

and support costs.

Implementing One-to-One Marketing Programs: Successful

companies build relationships with their customers through communication that is tailored

to each customer's known needs and preferences. Because a monthly bill or statement

is usually the primary communication that a customer receives from a company, it is a

marketing opportunity, as well as an administrative necessity.

Electronic bill delivery provides even greater flexibility

for implementing one-to-one marketing programs. Electronic inserts or advertising banners

can minimize the effects of paper's weight and space restrictions because they

require no postage and they can be changed as often as necessary, so that customers are

exposed to many different sets of messages. They can also be linked to other Web sites or

documents, so that much more information can be conveyed to the customer.

Supporting Customer-Service Requests: As delivery

options expand, it becomes more difficult for the customer-service representative to

answer questions about an individual bill. An integrated system should provide CSRs with

information about each customer's delivery method and allow them to access an image

of the bill as it appears to the customer. If electronic bill delivery is not linked to

customer service, then the postage and paper savings of electronic billing can quickly be

outweighed by the cost of prolonged customer-service calls.

Providing Management Feedback on Performance Measurements: Separating

electronic bill delivery from paper billing cripples management efforts to gain feedback

on the overall customer-billing process. Separate processes can result in redundant

reporting systems, inconsistent measures and inconsistent data definitions. Reports on the

status and performance of the paper-billing process should be integrated with feedback

from the electronic-delivery process to provide a comprehensive view of the entire billing

process.

COORDINATION REQUIRES INTEGRATION

High-volume billers such as cable-television operations,

financial institutions and utilities will need bill-delivery systems that integrate

electronic- and paper-billing functions. This integration will simplify movement from one

delivery type to another, improve customer service, enhance marketing efforts, streamline

data processing and improve performance-measurement reporting.

Marketing campaigns will get a boost from the increased

flexibility and freedom from space and postal weight restrictions offered by electronic

billing. An integrated system allows billers to coordinate their paper and electronic

marketing efforts better.

Common software tools for print-stream manipulation enable

data preparation for print and electronic bills to be integrated, reducing training and

technical-support costs. Integrated systems also improve overall performance reporting by

reducing the likelihood of redundant reporting systems, inconsistent measures and

inconsistent data definitions.

Bill Walker is executive director for digital messaging at

Bell & Howell Mail Processing Systems.