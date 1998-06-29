Malones Liberty Is Cash-Rich

John Malone's next vehicle -- a combined Liberty Media

Group and TCI Ventures Group -- will start off with lots of cash and comforting ties to

the old TCI Group.

Along with $5.5 billion expected from tax-free asset sales

to AT&T Corp., the enlarged Liberty will have plenty of lending capacity under the

deal that Tele-Communications Inc. chairman and CEO Malone struck with AT&T chairman

and CEO C. Michael Armstrong.

"The big question is: What will they do with that

cash?" Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Tom Wolzien asked.

Malone and Dob Bennett, Liberty's CEO, said they would

look at Internet-content businesses and extensions of existing programming investments,

which now include stakes in Discovery Communications Inc. and BET Holdings Inc. and full

ownership of Encore Media Group.

Otherwise, they said, they have plenty of time to review

their options.

"Really, we don't have any noncompetes that came

with this, so we can kind of do in Liberty anything that seems like a good place to invest

money," Malone told analysts in a conference call. "So the sky is wide

open."

Liberty -- which will become an AT&T tracking stock,

but which will still be controlled by Malone and owned partly by other officers and public

shareholders -- will even walk away with $1.7 billion in TCI tax losses, which translates

to further spending power.

Unsurprisingly, Malone and Bennett also made sure that

Liberty's assets would continue to enjoy the benefits of umbilical ties to the

nation's second-largest cable operator.

Malone said that even though Liberty will enjoy virtual

independence from AT&T, it also will have "favored-vendor status" as a

programming supplier and developer to AT&T/TCI, the distributor.

That includes "some very specific and very attractive

commitments, with respect to already-identified opportunities, as well as new

creations," Malone said. "So we can expect a strong and favorable continuation

of the synergies between the two groups that have created so much Liberty value in the

past."

In other words, as AT&T Consumer Services Co., with TCI

president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery Jr. as its COO, expands its cable

reach, Liberty's assets will grow, too.

Malone also talked about Liberty creating "a capital

company," run by current TCI Ventures CEO Gary Howard, which will be similar to

General Electric Co.'s GE Capital subsidiary, using some of Liberty's capital

for financial transactions such as "leveraged leasing and other tax-advantaged

investment opportunities."

Liberty's assets also include 85 percent of

Tele-Communications International Inc. (TINTA), 43 percent of QVC Inc., 21 percent of USA

Networks Inc. and 10 percent of Time Warner Inc.

TCI Ventures holders are to get 0.52 shares of Liberty

stock for each TCI Ventures share, under a transaction that will happen independently of

the AT&T-TCI merger. When the AT&T-TCI merger closes, Liberty holders will

exchange their shares for new AT&T tracking-stock shares.