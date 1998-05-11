Malone Vows Fight to Death on 1080i Format

Atlanta -- John Malone tried to slam the door on the

high-definition destinies of broadcasters CBS and NBC last week, only to decide within

hours that his hardball remarks misfired on Capitol Hill and it was time for some damage

control.

Malone, chairman and CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., said

he would deny carriage to CBS and NBC if the networks insisted on using the 1080-interlace

display format, which he called a "spectrum hog" that would chew up capacity

reserved for incumbent cable networks.

"They're not getting on my systems. I'm not

saying I can't technologically carry them, but I am not going to voluntarily put them

on. No way," said Malone, adding that only the government could make him carry a

1080i signal.

Malone said he was ready to make bilateral deals --

"like right now" -- with broadcasters who would agree to use the

480-progressive-scan or 720-progressive-scan format, which he described as the wave of the

future that would fuse cable's interest to those of the computer-software and

-hardware industries.

"It's clear to us that we can make deals with Fox

and [ABC owner] Disney. It's sort of clear to me that I can make a deal with NBC. I

don't know whether I can make a deal with CBS," Malone said.

ABC Television Network president Preston Padden said last

week that ABC believes "strongly that 720p is better HDTV than 1080i."

NBC sources said they were unwilling to drop 1080i. The

network, which also intends to use 480p, is planning to utilize 1080i for the

high-definition feed of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

"[1080i] is superior to any other HDTV format out

there in visual quality and horizontal resolution," an NBC source said.

Asked about cable networks Home Box Office and Madison

Square Garden Network, which are planning to use 1080i, Malone said: "They're

not going 1080i. They're going to go whatever it turns out that they ought to

go."

Malone's threat to block carriage of CBS and NBC

mushroomed into a national story that depicted Malone as gutting a widely reported 1080i

carriage commitment made by TCI president Leo J. Hindery Jr. to the House

Telecommunications Subcommittee last month.

Cable industry sources insisted that Hindery made no such

pledge. Instead, they said he vowed only that TCI's advanced digital set-top box

would be able to pass through a 1080i signal to a digital TV set.

Ken Johnson, spokesman for Telecommunications Subcommittee

chairman Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), said Malone's trashing of 1080i might force

Tauzin to introduce a bill that would force cable carriage of over-the-air digital TV

signals.

"If John Malone wants a war, he'll get one,"

Johnson said. "It's not the route we want to go, but it may be the route we are

forced to go by Malone's comments."

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), chairman of the Senate

Judiciary Committee, said last week that he will hold a hearing on the display format

dispute but didn't give a date, according to press aide Pia Pialorsi.

Soon after Malone's comments reached Washington,

Malone and Hindery released a statement that purported to clarify Malone's 1080i

declarations.

The statement's key passage, which said TCI would

"continue to work with vendors to accommodate" 1080i broadcasters, did not

unambiguously revoke Malone's no-carriage threat.

That led to some tense moments between reporters and Lela

Cocoros, TCI's vice president for corporate communications, and Decker Anstrom,

president of the National Cable Television Association, who ventured into the press

section to discuss the release.

Reporters walked away unpersuaded that the statement's

promise of "passing through" 1080i signals was synonymous with a pledge to carry

1080i signals.

"In the end, on the threshold question 'will we

pass through the formats?' the answer is yes," Anstrom said. "Are there

going to be hardball negotiations between cable operators and broadcast networks? Of

course there are going to be."

Malone, uncertain about the outcome of the digital

must-carry debate in Washington, went to last week's National Show to advertise a

package deal for broadcasters: If they agree to use 720p with no must-carry demands,

he'll bundle TV stations on a high-definition tier with HBO and Discovery Channel --

which will broadcast in HDTV -- and give the TV stations a cut of the revenue.

"If the broadcasters dismiss this once-in-a-lifetime

opportunity to claw their way into subscription revenue streams, then they really are

suicidal," Malone said, adding that HDTV for broadcasters was nothing but red ink

under any business model except his.

Malone said he was playing hardball because 1080i occupies

a full 6 megahertz channel when he has the capability to squeeze 12 720i channels into

three 6 MHz channels. He said established cable networks would be decimated to accommodate

1080i broadcasters.

"This is massive. You are not talking about a channel

with a programmer who's upset. You're talking here about lots of channels and

lots of programmers who will be upset," Malone said.

Malone said he will "fight to the death" digital

must-carry rules now under consideration at the Federal Communications Commission,

presumably because the agency might give TV stations the right to demand 1080i

pass-throughs.

FCC chairman William Kennard said he would give

broadcasters and cable operators some time to come to an agreement. But the introduction

of digital broadcasting in the top 10 markets in November would impose limits on the

FCC's patience.

"These issues must be worked out soon. Otherwise the

FCC will have to step in and have to take the lead," Kennard said in a National Show

speech.

FCC member Susan Ness, speaking a day before Kennard,

delivered the same message, telling the cable industry to work with broadcasters if they

want to keep the FCC out of the debate.

"The need for government regulation is inversely

related to the level of industry cooperation," Ness said. "You need to work

together on issues like digital-broadcast carriage as stations role out their

service."

Time Warner Inc. vice chairman Ted Turner wasn't as

voluble as Malone when asked for his thoughts on digital must-carry at the show.

"It will all work out in the end," Turner said.